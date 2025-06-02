NBA Draft rumors: Top prospect had ‘excellent’ interview with Charlotte Hornets, likely pick

Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

The Charlotte Hornets didn’t have fortune on their side in the draft lottery, dropping from the third-best odds to holding the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, midway through the pre-draft process, there’s one top prospect high on their radar.

According to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, Baylor wing V.J Edgecombe had an ‘excellent interview’ with the Hornets and many executives believe he’ll be the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

“Edgecombe had an excellent interview with the Hornets, league sources say. And while there are no locks he’ll be the pick, plenty of executives believe he’s the favorite if he makes it to the fourth pick. And it’s understandably so because Edgecombe perfectly fits alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller as an explosive, high-motor wing who flies out of nowhere for poster dunks and chase-down blocks. He pairs his elite athleticism with a knockdown spot-up jumper and fearless slashing. Edgecombe needs to improve his shot creation to become more of a primary creator, but that’ll matter less in Charlotte as long as Ball is healthy.” Yahoo Sports Kevin O’Connor on V.J. Edgecombe and the Charlotte Hornets

V.J. Edgecombe stats (ESPN): 15 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.1 SPG, 43.6% FG, 34% 3PT

In May, Rutgers forward Ace Bailey seemed like a top target for Charlotte, with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper going off the board first. While the Philadelphia 76ers might now pass on Bailey with the third overall pick, there’s a growing belief that Edgecombe could be Charlotte’s guy.

A 247 Sports‘ five-star recruit from the 2024 class, the 6-foot-6 wing thrived at Baylor. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. The Bahamas native helped lead the Bears to a 20-15 record and led the team in scoring. 16 points on 50% from the floor, during their second-round loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

The NBA comparisons on Edgecombe range from Victor Oladipo to Malik Monk. He’s an outstanding athlete who can score from multiple levels and his on-ball defense can develop into becoming a ‘plus’ skill at the NBA level. Given his work ethic, length, athleticism and scoring ability, he could be an excellent fit alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.