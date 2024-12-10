Week 7 NBA power rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NBA teams right now, including the Knicks, Grizzlies and Rockets

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The first seven weeks of the 2024-25 NBA season are in the books and now is the time to look at the current pecking order in our latest NBA power rankings. A few teams have surprised for good and bad reasons over the first seven weeks of the NBA schedule. At the same time, others have continued their elite, or awful, play from the 2023-24 campaign. So, without further ado, let’s look at which are the 10 worst and 10 best teams in the NBA right now. Related: NBA games today – Get a look at tonight’s NBA schedule

10 worst NBA teams after the first seven weeks of the NBA season

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Not every NBA team can get off to a flying start in the new season. Several teams have issues dating back to last season that they must first overcome before they can earn respectability around the game. However, others have gotten off to some shockingly awful starts that have many around the game confused. Let’s look at the 10 worst teams in the NBA heading into week 8 of the season.

10. Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets were always expected to struggle mightily in 2024-25. They are in a full rebuild and punting until next summer. Nevertheless, new head coach Jordi Fernandez has done a decent job with a limited roster. Cam Thomas has continued his play from last year and could be in the running for an All-Star spot early next year. They are among the worst teams in the NBA right now but they have been more competitive than most expected.

9. Chicago Bulls

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Over the seven weeks, the Chicago Bulls have evolved into one of the better offenses in the game. Especially when veteran point guard Lonzo Ball is on the floor. Heading into the week, they are scoring the fourth most PPG (119.1). But they are the exact opposite on defense. The Bulls’ defense is among the worst in the league this season and on three occasions over the first month-plus, they have given up over 140 points to opponents. It will severely hamper their chances of competing for a Play-In spot this season. Related: Chicago Bulls Game Today – TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

8. Detroit Pistons

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in the NBA last season. However, things have turned around for Motown’s favorite team this year. After the first seven weeks, they are playing surprisingly competitive ball. New head coach JB Bickerstaff has made a difference and helped former first-round pick Jaden Ivey turn into a real impact player this season. Cade Cunningham’s remaining healthy has been key as well. They aren’t world-beaters, but they are still far better than the awful team they were last season. Related: Highest paid NBA players right now – Running down the 20 best paid in 2024-25

7. Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the biggest surprises over the first half as injuries and in-fighting have led to an awful start to the season. However, it seems like things are starting to turn for the Sixers in recent days. With Joel Embiid and Paul George on the court more often, the team is slowly rising in the standings and has been doing it with a defense that is playing at a top-10 level at the moment (110.1 points against). Related: NBA insider reveals Joel Embiid’s professionalism ‘questioned consistently’ within Philadelphia 76ers, league

6. Portland Trail Blazers

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Despite a pretty good roster, the Portland Trail Blazers are again one of the worst teams in the NBA heading into the finals weeks of 2024. While they have several players that would be good third options on any team, the lack of a legit No. 1 or No. 2 scoring threat is why they are averaging just 106.4 PPG. Also, top draft pick Donovan Clingan has not made much of an impact over the first few months of his NBA career. Related: Portland Trail Blazers open to trades involving former top pick

5. Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball is back healthy and playing like a no-doubt All-Star. Plus, second-year man Brandon Miller is off to a nice start this season. Unfortunately, that is where it ends, and despite their performances, the Charlotte Hornets have been awful on the offensive side of the ball after the first seven weeks of the season. While they are a solid group defensively (112.6 points against per game), they are the fourth-worst scoring team in the NBA (107.1 PPG). Related: 1 bold prediction for all 30 NBA teams in 2024-25 season, including Ja Morant’s return to superstar status

4. Toronto Raptors

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the ball, the Toronto Raptors are a pretty solid group led by top star Scottie Barnes and Canadian native RJ Barrett. And they could be far better once Immanuel Quickley returns from injury. However, despite their ability to put the ball in the basket, they are near the bottom of the standings mostly due to their poor play on defense. Heading into the week, they are giving up the sixth most points in the league (117.4). Also Read: 10 shortest NBA players ever, including the shortest basketball player in the league today

3. Utah Jazz

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In year three as head coach, Will Hardy is feeling a lot more pressure after a season and a half of poor play from the Utah Jazz. The goal from the top to start the season was to be better this year. Unfortunately, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA over the first half. They are bottom five in points and points against this season, and just months after being handed a massive $195 million extension, top star Lauri Markkanen has delivered some seriously underwhelming numbers thus far. Related: Utah Jazz rumor reveals updated and absurd asking price Danny Ainge has for a Walker Kessler trade

2. New Orleans Pelicans

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has a very talented roster. But who knows when he will get it at full strength? Brandon Ingram has played well as he looks to boost his value for a potential trade in February. But he has been one of the few key players on the roster that’s been around for most of the season. While the Pels are one of the worst teams in the NBA at the moment, they have been ravaged by injuries to almost all of their key players and have had some very bad luck in 2024. Related: NBA insider speculates on potential New Orleans Pelicans trade involving All-Star talent

1. Washington Wizards

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Even with new head coach Brian Keefe, the Washington Wizards have been an absolute mess this season and are without a doubt the worst team in the NBA right now. Jordan Poole has been better in his second season, however, top star Kyle Kuzma is off to a very rough start. Furthermore, some nagging injuries haven’t helped as the Wiz put together a first half that is on pace to be one of the worst in league history. Also Read: Who is the oldest NBA player? (All-time and active)

10 best NBA teams after the first seven weeks of the NBA schedule

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Now it is time to look at the cream of the Week 7 NBA crop. Some of the teams below were expected to be among the 10 best to start the NBA schedule. However, there are a few surprises after the seventh week of the season. Also Read: NBA playoffs predictions for the 2024-25 season, including who will win it all next spring

10. Los Angeles Clippers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue continues to show why he is one of the best in the game. Despite being without top star Kawhi Leonard due to (of course) injury, the team has played far better than anyone expected. After seven weeks, they are a few games over .500 and are backed by a top-five defense (107.4 opponents PPG). When Leonard returns, and if he stays healthy, the Clippers could be a force in the West. However, James Harden’s recent groin injury is reason to be concerned the Clips could fall back in the standings.

9. Orlando Magic

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic got hit with a massive blow early in the season when top star Paolo Banchero suffered a torn oblique. However, head coach Jamahl Mosley deserves a huge amount of credit. Despite being without their top player the team has persevered and has been led by the best defense in the NBA. They seemed in a position to weather the Banchero injury and remain among the East’s best until he returns. However, Franz Wagner’s torn oblique could be a death blow and send the Magic spiraling down the standings and these rankings in the weeks ahead.

8. Golden State Warriors

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The 2024 edition of the Golden State Warriors got off to a red-hot start, and after the first month, they had one of the best records in basketball. But De’Anthony Melton’s loss has been felt, and the Warriors have hit a serious slump heading into the holidays. They have lost six of eight entering the week and look like a team that’s lost its mojo over the last couple of weeks. Also Read: Golden State Warriors game today – Get time and channel for the next Warriors game

7. New York Knicks

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a ton of potential. But the first half was always going to be about building chemistry among their retooled starting five. Especially on defense. They have hit some bumps in the road and suffered surprise losses to teams like the Jazz and Pistons in recent weeks. But they seem to be gaining steam on both sides of the ball. They are a top-10 team on offense (118.0 PPG), but as we close in on the holidays their defense is really coming together and is among the 10 best in the game. If they can progress on that the Knicks will be among the four or five best teams in the game. Also Read: New York Knicks game today – Get time and channel for the next Knicks game

6. Dallas Mavericks

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While the Dallas Mavericks had some bumps in the road early in the season, they have caught fire over the last few weeks. They have one 11 of their last 12 and are creeping up the NBA standings. They have a top-five record and offense, and they are supported by an above-average defense. Jason Kidd has developed a well-rounded team that plays at a high level on both sides of the court. The Mavs are a threat to get back to the Finals again next Spring. Related: Former Dallas Mavericks boss Mark Cuban tells hilarious tale of NBA owners terrified he’d be their Jerry Jones or George Steinbrenner

5. Houston Rockets

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets showed some late-season promise in year one for head coach Ime Udoka. They have continued that momentum in 2024 by kicking off the season with a 16-8 start. What is exciting is that the strong showing is led by young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun and backed by a top-three defense (106.6 points against. The Rockets are quickly turning into the new “it” team for this season. Related: NBA executives believe Houston Rockets could trade top lottery pick to land a superstar soon

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzles were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And so far, the results have been very good. The team had a recent streak where they won nine of 10 and have flown up the standings. Led by their league-leading offense (122.1 PPG). If not for the time Morant missed last month, the Grizzlies very well could have the best record in the NBA and have a case for the top spot on this list. Also Read: NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25 – Zach Edey and Reed Sheppard lead crowded pack

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have twice been hit by huge injuries this season. However, they have endured and remained one of the best squads in the NBA this season. They could be better on offense, but Chet Holmgren will improve that area upon his eventual return from injury. Until then, they will remain an elite defensive team that is led by one of the best players on the planet, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

2. Boston Celtics

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The defending champion Boston Celtics were one of the top teams in our NBA power rankings throughout last season and will remain near the top all season long, barring a major injury. They have one of the best-scoring teams in the league, and big man Kristaps Porzingis has only just started playing. Their defense is top 10 level, and the “Unicorn” will improve that area also — once he gets back in a rhythm. They are an elite squad in the league and aren’t even at full strength yet. Terrifying. Also Read: Boston Celtics game today – Get details on the next Celtics game

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images