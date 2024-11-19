Week 4 NBA power rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NBA teams right now, including the suprising Pistons and awful 76ers

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The first month of the 2024-25 NBA season is in the books and now is a good time to look at the current pecking order in our latest NBA power rankings. A few teams have surprised for good and bad reasons over the first four weeks of the year. While others have continued their elite play from the 2023-24 season. So, without further ado, let’s look at which clubs are the 10 worst and 10 best teams in the NBA right now. Related: NBA games today – Get a look at tonight’s NBA schedule

10 worst NBA teams after the first month of the NBA season

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Not every NBA team can get off to a flying start in the new season. Several teams have issues dating back to last season that they must first overcome before they can earn respectability around the game. However, others have gotten off to some shockingly awful starts that have many around the game confused. Let’s look at the 10 worst teams in the NBA after the first month of the season.

10. San Antonio Spurs

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Despite being without Devin Vassell for much of the season, the San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a solid start. Victor Wembanyama is playing like an All-Star again but the pieces around him — like third-year man Jeremy Sochan — have elevated their game from last season. If they were in the East they would be in the top 10. However, with the West as deep and strong as ever, the Spurs may be a team on the fringes of the playoff hunt all season unless they make a big move. Also Read: 20 Worst NBA players of all-time, including Greg Oden

9. Portland Trail Blazers

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Portland Trail Blazers got off to another slow start this season and were among the worst-scoring teams in the NBA. The most shocking thing is that Anfernee Simons has gone from being a borderline All-Star to a struggling secondary scorer in the new season. However, over the last week, there have been some meaningful signs of life after they surprisingly scored back-to-back wins over the Timberwolves. In that time, long-time project Shaedon Sharpe has started to look like a No. 1 option on offense.

8. Chicago Bulls

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Over the first few weeks, the Chicago Bulls have played well and Zach LaVine boosted his trade value by returning to his All-Star form. Likewise for bigman Nikola Vucevic. Over the first month team has played okay and is among the best-scoring teams in the league (115.6 PPG). Unfortunately, their defense has been bottom of the barrel (123.7 opponent PPG) and it has undercut good starts to the year for LaVine and Vucevic. Related: Chicago Bulls game today – Get details on the next Bulls game

7. Milwaukee Bucks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the biggest shocks in the NBA to begin the season. They have a pair of ultra-talented stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, a good roster, and a Hall-of-Fame-worthy coach. Yet the Bucks have one of the worst records in the league to start the season. They have struggled offensively and defensively and are an absolute mess after the first four weeks. While they are among the worst teams in the league to begin the year, it just seems like a matter of time before they turn things around. Related: Milwaukee Bucks Game Today – TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

6. Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Last season top star LaMelo Ball mirrored his brother Lonzo as a gifted player who had trouble staying on the court. In the new year, Ball is healthy and playing like an All-Star for the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately, it has not resulted in a good start to the season. While Miles Bridges and 2023 first-round pick Brandon Miller have played solid, they need to elevate into becoming a No. 2 option to fear or the Hornets will have a ceiling on their potential.

5. New Orleans Pelicans

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has a very talented roster. But who knows when he will get it at full strength? Dejounte Murray just recently made his Pels debut, CJ McCollum is sidelined and now top star Zion Williamson will be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury. This has been a first month to forget for the Pelicans. Their 4-10 hole will be tough to dig out of if they keep piling up Ls. Related: 1 bold prediction for all 30 NBA teams in 2024-25 season, including Ja Morant’s return to superstar status

4. Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers should be a major player in the East this season — when their top two players are on the floor. Unfortunately, Joel Embiid and Paul George have missed much of the new season. They are among the worst teams in the NBA right now due to a 2-11 record. However, when the two All-Stars are back on the floor with regularity they should start to rise quickly in our NBA power rankings.

3. Washington Wizards

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Even with new head coach Brian Keefe the Washington Wizards remain one of the worst NBA teams so far this season and being dead last in opponent scoring (123.9 PPG) sure isn’t helping. While Jordan Poole has played better in his second season with the team, it has seemingly come at the expense of Kyle Kuzma who has had a down season thus far. The Wizards have solid talent on their roster but it has not avoided another awful start for the Wiz.

2. Utah Jazz

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In year three as head coach, Will Hardy is feeling a lot more pressure after a season and a half of poor play from the Utah Jazz. The goal from the top is to be better this season. Unfortunately, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA to start the year. Injuries have certainly hurt this team, but the biggest concern is top star Lauri Markkanen has had an awful start to the season. It is even more worrisome after getting a massive $195 million extension in the summer. Also Read: 10 shortest NBA players ever, including the shortest basketball player in the league today

1. Toronto Raptors

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the ball, the Toronto Raptors were one of the best-scoring teams in the league to begin the year. However, injuries to players like Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickly have sapped the life out of their offense. Unsurprisingly, they own the worst record in the NBA heading into the week. With both expected to miss a notable amount of time, there are some rough days ahead for the Raptors.

10 best NBA teams after the first month of the NBA schedule

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Now it is time to look at the cream of the Week 3 NBA crop. Some of the teams below were expected to be among the 10 best to start the NBA schedule. However, there are a few surprises after the third week of the season. Also Read: NBA playoffs predictions for the 2024-25 season, including who will win it all next spring

10. Orlando Magic

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After a pair of very nice seasons, the Orlando Magic were expected to be among the best teams in the East this season. Sadly, they were hit with a massive blow to their potential this week when top star Paolo Banchero suffered a torn oblique. However, head coach Jamahl Mosley deserves a huge amount of credit. Despite being without their top player the team has persevered and has a top-four record in the East after the first month of the season.

9. New York Knicks

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks front office went all in this summer to bolster this roster for a serious championship run. On paper, they have one of the best rosters in the league and should be a force on both sides of the ball. However, when adding a pair of stars to the mix, it takes time and it has meant mixed results for New York. While Tom Thibodeau’s team has had some bumps in the road this season, the talent is undeniable and they have started to play better in recent games. Once this team gets on a roll, things will begin to get very interesting at the top of the Eastern Conference. Also Read: New York Knicks game today – Get time and channel for the next Knicks game

8. Memphis Grizzlies

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzles were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And so far the results have been positive. Yet, what makes their start so promising is that many talent evaluators felt Jaren Jackson Jr. would take another development step forward in the new season. And so far the defensive ace is proving to be a legitimate No. 2 to Morant. However, injuries have started to pile up for Memphis in recent weeks and their momentum has been slowed in November. Related: Highest paid NBA players right now – Running down the 20 best paid in 2024-25

7. Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers this season were not high. That’s what comes with having a new head coach. However, over the first month, JJ Redick is making the LA front office look like geniuses after getting off to a 9-4 start. It is still very early, but the newbie coach is pressing the right buttons. And the fact that 10-year veteran D’Angelo Russell bought into being benched and has been better for it sends an exciting message about their potential. Also Read: Los Angeles Lakers game today – Get time and channel for the next Lakers game

6. Phoenix Suns

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There is a lot of pressure and high expectations on this Phoenix Suns roster. And thus far, this team under new head coach Mike Budenholzer has been better. The most fascinating part of their nice start is they have quickly taken on the defensive mindset of their coach and aren’t just relying on bludgeoning the opposition with their offensive might each night. Related: Phoenix Suns Game Today – TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

5. Houston Rockets

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets showed some late-season promise in year one for head coach Ime Udoka. They have continued that momentum in 2024 by kicking off the season with a 10-4 start. What is exciting is that the strong showing is led by young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun and backed by one of the best defenses in the NBA (106.1 PPG). The Rockets are quickly turning into the new “it” team of this season.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are without big-ticket free agent addition Isaiah Hartenstein and it hasn’t mattered. OKC has one of the best records in the league and one of the NBA’s best defenses. However, a serious injury to young star Chet Holmgren will limit them over the next few months. Once Hartenstein returns, the Thunder should return to playing at the elite level they did throughout October.

3. Boston Celtics

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics were one of the top teams in our NBA power rankings throughout last season and will remain near the top all season long barring a major injury. They have one of the best-scoring teams in the league and big man Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t even played yet. However, their defense has regressed a bit in recent games, and that is why they racked up a pair of losses. Porzingis is likely to help in that area as well once he returns. Also Read: Boston Celtics game today – Get details on the next Celtics game

2. Golden State Warriors

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2024 edition of the Golden State Warriors has been fascinating. Klay Thompson is gone, and Jonathan Kuminga has not turned into a third star for the team. Even the legendary Steph Curry is not putting up his usual wild scoring stats. Nevertheless, they are one of the best teams in the NBA by playing a fun team ball style with a top five, and most importantly, a top 10 level defense. Also Read: Golden State Warriors game today – Get time and channel for the next Warriors game

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images