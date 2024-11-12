Week 3 NBA power rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NBA teams right now, including the suprising Rockets and awful Bucks

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The third week of the 2024-25 NBA season is in the books and now is the perfect time to take a look at the current pecking order in our latest NBA power rankings. A few teams have surprised for good and bad reasons over the few weeks of the year. So, without further ado, let's look at which clubs are the 10 worst and 10 best teams in the NBA right now.

10 worst NBA teams after the third week of the NBA season

Not every NBA team can get off to a flying start in the new season. Several teams have issues dating back to last season that they must first overcome before they can earn respectability around the game. However, others have gotten off to some shockingly awful starts that have many around the game confused. Let’s look at the 10 worst teams in the NBA entering November.

10. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets disappointed again in 2023-24. And top star LaMelo Ball mirrored his brother Lonzo as a gifted player who had trouble staying on the court. In the new year, Ball is healthy and playing like an All-Star. Also, 2023 first-rounder Brandon Miller has continued his strong play from late last season. While Charlotte had a rough start to the season, they have played better of late.

9. Chicago Bulls

Over the first couple of weeks, the Chicago Bulls have played well and Zach LaVine boosted his trade value by returning to his All-Star. Likewise for bigman Nikola Vucevic. Unfortunately, they have returned to the team have started to slip back to their losing ways, and have hit a slump. The heart of the problem is a defense that is giving up 120.3 PPG. Which is the fourth-worst in the league.

8. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has a very talented roster. But who knows when he will get it at full strength? Dejounte Murray just recently made his Pels debut, CJ McCollum is sidelined and now top star Zion Williamson will be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury. This has been a first three weeks to forget for the Pelicans.

7. Atlanta Hawks

After months of trade rumors, the Atlanta Hawks finally broke up the failed duo of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. Now they go into the new season with Trae Young as the elder statesman on a young team. Over the first three weeks of the season, ATL has played solid and even has a win over the Knicks. However, Young's Achilles tendinitis is reason for serious concern.

6. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers should be a major player in the East this season — when their top two players are on the floor. Unfortunately, Joel Embiid and Paul George have missed much of the new season. They are among the worst teams in the NBA right now due to a 2-7 record. However, when the two All-Stars are back on the floor with regularity they will quickly rise up our NBA power rankings.

5. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the biggest shocks in the NBA to begin the season. They have a pair of ultra-talented stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, a good roster, and a Hall-of-Fame-worthy coach. Yet the Bucks have one of the worst records in the league to start the season. They have struggled offensively and defensively and are an absolute mess after the first three weeks.

4. Portland Trail Blazers

So far not so good this season when it comes to the Portland Trail Blazers. The team has gotten off to another slow start in the new season and is among the worst-scoring teams in the NBA. The most shocking thing is that Anfernee Simons has gone from borderline All-Star to a struggling secondary scorer in the new season. It has made the seat under head coach Chauncy Billups very hot.

3. Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards were a disaster last season despite adding some nice players. They improved the roster again this summer but it still has made little difference. Even with new head coach Brian Keefe they remain one of the worst NBA teams so far this season and being dead last in opponent scoring (123.5 PPG) sure isn’t helping. It has put an even bigger spotlight on what has been one of the worst defenses (122.7 opponents PPG) in the NBA. And it is why they are one of the bottom feeders in the East right now.

2. Toronto Raptors

On the offensive side of the ball, the Toronto Raptors were one of the best-scoring teams in the league to begin the year. However, injuries to players like Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickly have sapped the life out of their offense. Yet, the real problem is a defense that is among the very worst in the game (122.7 points against). This group could be at the bottom of our rankings by next week.

1. Utah Jazz

This is an important year in the young career of head coach Will Hardy. After the Utah Jazz surprised in 2022-23, they regressed last season. The goal from the top is to be better in the new season. Unfortunately, they have been the worst team in the NBA to start the year. Injuries have certainly hurt this team, but beginning the season with a six-game losing streak is a son of some trouble waters ahead. The Jazz are so bad they couldn’t even beat the badly struggling Bucks.

10 best NBA teams after the third week of the NBA schedule

Now it is time to look at the cream of the Week 3 NBA crop. Some of the teams below were expected to be among the 10 best to start the NBA schedule. However, there are a few surprises after the third week of the season.

10. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the best squads in the NBA all of last season. While Anthony Edwards played a huge role in their success, what made them better than most teams was their strong play on defense. After trading Karl-Anthony Towns in October, some felt their D might improve with his departure. However, the opposite occurred and they were giving up a whopping six more points on average compared to last season. However, the defense has picked up in recent games and they are back among the top five in the NBA.

9. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets showed some late-season promise in year one for head coach Ime Udoka. They have continued that momentum in 2024 by kicking off the season with a 7-4 start. What is exciting is that the strong showing is led by young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun and backed by one of the best defenses in the NBA (107.9 PPG).

8. Dallas Mavericks

In the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks added future hall-of-famer Klay Thompson. And they will have key role players Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington on the roster from the start of the season. Unfortunately, after a strong start, they have stumbled in recent weeks and losses to the Suns and Nuggets could be reason for concern.

7. Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets got off to a worrisome start to the season. While they were not as bad as the Milwaukee Bucks — mainly because Nikola Jokic is playing out of his mind — they did not play anywhere close to expectation. However, despite being without Aaron Gordon they have caught fire over the last week are score big wins over the Thunder and Mavericks. While their defense has not been good, being a scoring machine continues to save them.

6. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzles were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And so far the results have been positive. Yet, what makes their start so promising is that many talent evaluators felt Jaren Jackson Jr. would take another development step forward in the new season. And so far the defensive ace is proving to be a legitimate No. 2 to Morant. However, a recent hip injury to their top star could lead to some trying weeks ahead.

5. Phoenix Suns

There is a lot of pressure and high expectations on this Phoenix Suns roster. And thus far, this team under new head coach Mike Budenholzer has looked very good. The most fascinating part of their fast start is they have quickly taken on the defensive mindset of their coach and aren't just a team that will bludgeon foes with their offensive might.

4. Golden State Warriors

The 2024 edition of the Golden State Warriors has been fascinating. Klay Thompson is gone, and Jonathan Kuminga has not turned into a third star for the team. Even the legendary Steph Curry is not putting up his usual wild scoring stats. Nevertheless, they are one of the best teams in the NBA by playing a fun team ball style and a top-10 level defense. This is a very different Warriors team.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are without big-ticket free agent addition Isaiah Hartenstein and it hasn’t mattered. OKC has one of the best records in the league and the NBA’s best defense. However, that could all soon change after young start Chet Holmgren suffered a hip fracture that will sideline him for the next two months.

2. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics were one of the top teams in our NBA power rankings throughout last season and will remain near the top all season long barring a major injury. To open their title defense they have scored several blowout wins and are an overtime loss to the Pacers away from being undefeated at 8-0 to being the season. What makes their start all the more scary is talented big man Kristaps Porzingins hasn't even played yet this season.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

