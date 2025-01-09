Week 11 NBA power rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NBA teams right now, including the Suns and Cavaliers

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The 2024 portion of the NBA season is in the books and now is the perfect time to look at the current pecking order in our latest NBA power rankings heading into 2025. A few teams have surprised for good and bad reasons over the first few months of the NBA schedule. At the same time, others have continued their elite, or awful, play from the 2023-24 campaign. So, without further ado, let’s look at the 10 worst and 10 best teams in the NBA right now. Related: NBA games today – Get a look at tonight’s NBA schedule

10 worst NBA teams right now

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Not every NBA team can get off to a flying start in the new season. Several have issues dating back to last season that they must first overcome before they can earn respectability around the game. However, others have gotten off to shockingly bad starts that have many around the game confused. Let’s look at the 10 worst teams in the NBA at the start of 2025.

10. Phoenix Suns

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Under new head coach Mike Budenholzer, the Phoenix Suns got off to a very good start. However, over the last month, they have regressed and would miss the playoffs if the season started today. The team has a trio of elite scorers when healthy. Yet, they are not among the best-scoring squads in the league right now. Their underwhelming performance on offense and a mediocre defense has led to a very disappointing first half for the Suns. It has put them in a position where blowing things up and trading players like Kevin Durant must be seriously considered. Related: Phoenix Suns Game Today – TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

9. Chicago Bulls

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls have a pair of players — Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic that will get All-Star consideration this season. And former first-round pick Coby White is having another strong year for the team. They are why Chi-Town is one of the best-scoring teams in the league. Unfortunately, they are giving up almost four more points on average due to an atrocious defense. They are in a position to get a play-in spot this year. However, the team has far more reason to be big-time sellers before next month’s trade deadline. Now and for the future. Related: Chicago Bulls Game Today – TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

8. Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA over the first half as injuries and in-fighting led to an awful start. Despite having a trio of All-Star-level scorers, the 76ers offense has been mediocre at best this year (106.6 PPG). However, there have been signs of a potential turnaround, and their top-10 defense helped lead them to a better finish in 2024. But they still have a long way to go if they want to dig their way out of the massive hole they made to start the season. Related: NBA insider reveals Joel Embiid’s professionalism ‘questioned consistently’ within Philadelphia 76ers, league

7. Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This was always expected to be a heavy rebuild year for the Brooklyn Nets. After some competitive play to begin the year, an extended slump was all the organization needed to go into full-on sell mode and trade off a couple of their better veteran players. Now, the focus will be on if they move talented youngster Cam Johnson next. And rack up more draft assets for their rebuild.

6. Portland Trail Blazers

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On paper, the Portland Trail Blazers roster looks like a team that should be contending for a play-in spot this season. Unfortunately, they have several players who would be better fits as the third option on a good team. The lack of a legit No. 1 or No. 2 scoring threat is a major reason why they are among the worst scoring teams in the league heading into the new year (108.1 PPG). Match that with a poor defense and the Trail Blazers are a very young, and very bad team. The seat under head coach Chauncey Billups is as hot as ever.

5. New Orleans Pelicans

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

It has been a rough season for New Orleans Pelicans fans. On paper, they entered the season with a roster that should be among the best in the NBA. However, the team has been ravaged by injuries to many of their best players all season and is just now starting to get close to full health in January. Now, with Zion Williamson finally back in the lineup, expect this team to eventually rise up these rankings in the weeks ahead. Assuming the injury bug doesn’t bite the locker room again. Related: NBA insider speculates on potential New Orleans Pelicans trade involving All-Star talent

4. Utah Jazz

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In year three as head coach, Will Hardy and his team have seemingly taken another step back. The biggest story of the season is despite getting a massive contract extension in the summer, top star Lauri Markkanen has actually played worse this season. The Jazz have the assets to make some impact moves. But if team president Danny Ainge continues to remain overly patient, the Jazz are headed toward another appearance in the NBA Draft lottery.

3. Charlotte Hornets

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

While LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have put up some pretty good stats this season, it seems to be to the detriment of their teammates. Because despite the strong play from the talented youngsters, the Charlotte Hornets have one of the worst records in the NBA. While they are a solid defensive team (giving up 112.2 PPG), they are near the bottom of the league in points per game despite having a pair of 20-plus-point scorers. Also Read: NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25 – Zach Edey and Reed Sheppard lead crowded pack

2. Toronto Raptors

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the ball over the first couple of months, the Toronto Raptors were a solid group led by top star Scottie Barnes and Canadian native RJ Barrett. However, even with Immanuel Quickley back after a lengthy injury hiatus, Toronto’s offense has slipped into mediocrity. It hasn’t helped that they are among the worst defensive squads in the league (119.0 opponent’s PPG). However, unlike years past, Jakob Poetl is the only worthwhile veteran they could trade to improve the roster in the long term. They will just have to hope their youngsters show signs of life in the second half of the season. Also Read: 10 shortest NBA players ever, including the shortest basketball player in the league today

1. Washington Wizards

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Even with new head coach Brian Keefe, the Washington Wizards remain one of the league’s worst teams. They have an atrocious defense and have struggled for much of the season to put points on the board with top star Kyle Kuzma having one of his worst seasons in years. At this point, the goal for the Wiz will be about developing top pick Alex Sarr and increasing the trade value of Kuzma, and veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas. Also Read: Who is the oldest NBA player? (All-time and active)

10 best NBA teams right now

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Now for the 10 best teams in the NBA to kick off 2025. This group has quite a few familiar faces, like the defending champion Boston Celtics. However, there are some fresh brands among those blue bloods of the NBA. Without further ado, let’s look at the 10 best NBA teams right now. Also Read: NBA playoffs predictions for the 2024

10. Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers this season were not high. That’s what comes with having a new head coach with no experience at any level in the job. It has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for the team over the first few months but LA has played better in December. Winning seven of 12 recently and picking up some steam in recent weeks. They have a pair of elite talents and the chips to make some high-impact moves. The Lakers are a team to watch in January. Also Read: Los Angeles Lakers game today – Get time and channel for the next Lakers game

9. Los Angeles Clippers

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue continues to show why he is one of the best in his field. Despite being without top star Kawhi Leonard due to (of course) injury for much of the year, the team has played far better than anyone expected. While Leonard’s absence has been felt on offense, the Clippers’ defense has been one of the best in the league (107.9 opponents PPG). Now, with Leonard back and a few games over .500, LA is in a position to shoulder their way into the top five in a deep Western Conference soon.

8. Denver Nuggets

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

When you have the best player on the planet, Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets will always be a very competitive squad. However, so far this season we have not gotten a vintage Denver team. While they are an elite scoring group (120.3 PPG), their defense is a serious problem (117.3 points against). And No. 2 star Jamal Murray continues to have a nightmarish season. It is why the Nuggets have been linked to trade speculation in recent weeks as they look to bolster the roster to better compete in a tough Western Conference. Related: New NBA rumor suggests 3-time All-Star hoping for trade to Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets before deadline

7. Orlando Magic

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic got hit with a massive blow early in the season when top star Paolo Banchero suffered a torn oblique. Then a few weeks later Franz Wagner suffered a torn oblique. It seemed like it would be a death blow for their season. Yet, Jamhal Mosely has done a splendid job of keeping his team competitive and not losing much ground in the standings. Bachero is set to return and the Magic weathered the worst of their injury storm and came out better for it.

6. New York Knicks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a ton of potential. But the first half was always going to be about building chemistry among their retooled starting five. But the team has quickly evolved into an efficient beast on offense, led by Karl-Anthony Towns. The further we get into the season the more synergy shows among the Knicks stars. However, despite having one of the top defensive-minded coaches in the game, defense is New York’s Achilles heel. It is part of why they suffered recent setbacks to the Thunder and Bulls. Also Read: New York Knicks game today – Get time and channel for the next Knicks game

5. Houston Rockets

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets showed some late-season promise in year one for head coach Ime Udoka. They have continued that momentum in 2024 by kicking off the season with a 21-11 start. What is exciting is that the strong showing is led by young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun and backed by a top-three defense (106.8 points against). Like the Kings and Thunder the last two years, The Rockets are the new “it” team for this season and making a case as a serious threat to the Grizzlies and Thunder. Related: Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat linked to trade for electrifying All-Star

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzles were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And so far, the results have been very good. With their superstar back they are the best scoring team in the league (123.1 PPG) and own one of the best records in the game. Few thought going into the season that the Grizzlies would be among the conference’s best. But as we near the All-Star break, Memphis is a legitimate title contender.

3. Boston Celtics

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The defending champion Boston Celtics were one of the top teams in our NBA power rankings throughout last season and will remain there all of this year — barring a major injury. They have one of the best-scoring teams in the league (118.5 PPG), as well as a defense giving up 10 fewer points per game. They now have “the unicorn” Kristaps Porzingis back, and he should give them a boost both on offense and defense. The Cs remain the title favorite in January. Also Read: Boston Celtics game today – Get details on the next Celtics game

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been outstanding this season under new head coach Kenny Atkinson. While they are still a problem on defense, he has helped to elevate their offense to new heights and they are among the best in the NBA right now (122.5 PPG). They are deep and play hard. There is no reason to believe they won’t be a top-five team in the league for the rest of the season. The NBA playoffs will be this team’s real proving ground.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images