2025 NBA power rankings, Week 14: 10 best and worst teams right now, including the Knicks and Lakers

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The NBA season is heading into the 2025 trade deadline, so now is the perfect time to look at the current pecking order in our latest NBA power rankings. Quite a few teams have surprised for good and bad reasons over the first half of the NBA schedule. While at the same time, others have continued their elite, or awful, play from last season. With that in mind, let’s look at the 10 worst and 10 best teams in the NBA right now. Related: NBA games today – Get a look at tonight’s NBA schedule

10 worst NBA teams in Week 14 of the season

Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

There are always bottom-feeders in every major league and the NBA is no different. Several bad teams from last season are still among the worst squads in 2024-25. However, over the first half of the season, there have been some unexpected teams that are among the 10 worst right now.

10 San Antonio Spurs

Credit: Reuters via Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs have been much better than they were last season. With the help of NBA league legend Chris Paul, the team was above .500 for much of the season. However, they started to struggle in January, and the absence of head coach Gregg Popovich has surely had an effect. Nevertheless, midway through the season, they have only two fewer wins than they did all of last year. Related: 2025 NBA Draft order – Latest NBA Draft lottery odds, NBA draft picks by team

9. Chicago Bulls

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls have a pair of players — Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic — that will get All-Star consideration this season. And former first-round pick Coby White is having another strong year for the team. However, the Bulls are a Jekyll and Hyde team. On offense, they are one of the league’s best and a headache for opponents. But on defense, only the Wizards are worse. One can only imagine where they might be if they were just a middle-of-the-road team on defense. Related: Chicago Bulls have discussed trade for 3x All-Star

8. Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA over the first half as injuries and in-fighting led to an awful first half. Despite having a trio of All-Star-level scorers, the 76ers offense has been mediocre at best this year (108.1 PPG). While their defense has been good this season, it has not been enough to get them back to relevancy. Joel Embiid’s knees continue to be a major problem and sidelining him for most of January is reason to doubt Philly will make the playoffs in 2025. Related: NBA analyst floats wild rumor Philadelphia 76ers could replace Daryl Morey with this championship-winning executive

7. Portland Trail Blazers

Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have a roster that should be able to contend for a play-in spot this season. However, they are once again among the worst teams in the NBA. They have no player that will even sniff an All-Star game invite or talents other teams are kicking down the door to trade for. Head coach Chauncey Billups is without a doubt on the hottest seat in the league. Fortunately for him, a recent blip of strong play to end the month may be fool’s gold for Portland fans. Related: Portland Trail Blazers open to trades involving former top pick

6. Toronto Raptors

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Over the first couple of months, the Toronto Raptors were a solid group on the offensive side of the ball. However, in December and for much of January they slipped into mediocrity even with talented scorer Immanuel Quickley back from injury. It also hasn’t helped that they are among the worst defensive squads in the league (117.4 opponent’s PPG). However, they have played better in the last couple of weeks. Scoring wins in six of seven and a pair of wins over the Hawks. They have a hole to dig out of but the East is wide open and they have time to compete for a play-in spot. Also Read: 10 shortest NBA players ever, including the shortest basketball player in the league today

5. Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This was always expected to be a heavy rebuild year for the Brooklyn Nets. After some competitive play to begin the year, an extended slump was all the organization needed to go into full-on sell mode and trade off a couple of their better veteran players. Unfortunately for Nets fans, injuries have not allowed them to take advantage of a weaker Eastern Conference and they continue to spiral toward the bottom of the standings after going 2-13 in January. Related: NBA rumors reveal Brooklyn Nets’ steep asking price for Cam Johnson trade

4. New Orleans Pelicans

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

It has been a rough season for New Orleans Pelicans fans. They were ravaged by injuries to many of their best players over the first couple of months. And they are now just starting to get close to full health heading into February. With Zion Williamson finally back, they are showing signs of life and a potential turnaround. With a lot of season left they have the time and talent to dig themselves out of their massive hole and get back into play-in tourney contention. Related: NBA insider speculates on potential New Orleans Pelicans trade involving All-Star talent

3. Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have put up some pretty good numbers this season, it has not made the Charlotte Hornets a competitive team. Despite the strong play from their backcourt, the Hornets have one of the worst records in the NBA. While they are a solid defensive team (giving up 112.2 opponent’s PPG), they are near the bottom of the league in points per game (107.5) despite having a pair of 20-plus-point scorers. LaMelo Ball earning a spot in the All-Star game will be the only highlight of Charlotte’s first half. Also Read: NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25 – Zach Edey and Reed Sheppard lead crowded pack

2. Utah Jazz

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In year three as head coach, Will Hardy and his team have taken another step back. And despite getting a massive contract extension in the summer, top star Lauri Markkanen has seemingly regressed further in his third season in Salt Lake City. They have lost 10 of 11 as we close in on February and things are looking bleak. The Jazz have the assets to make some impact trades if they want. But if team president Danny Ainge continues to remain overly patient, the Jazz are headed toward another appearance in the NBA Draft lottery this June.

1. Washington Wizards

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Even with new head coach Brian Keefe, the Washington Wizards remain one of the league’s worst teams. They have an atrocious defense and have also struggled for much of the season to put points on the board. Top star Kyle Kuzma having one of his worst seasons in years isn’t helping either. The team is in the midst of a 13-game losing skid and playing as bad as last season’s Detroit Pistons squad. It is another lost season in DC. The only hope for some on the roster is an escape via a trade before the Feb. 6 deadline. Also Read: Who is the oldest NBA player? (All-time and active)

10 best NBA teams in Week 14 of the season

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Now for the 10 best teams in the NBA right now. This group features several teams fans would expect. However, some new brands have returned to prominence after difficult seasons last year. Including the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. Also Read: NBA playoffs predictions for the 2024-25 season, including who will win it all next spring

10. Indiana Pacers

Credit: Reuters via Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers had their fanbase very concerned over the first couple of months of the season. While they were never expected to be a defensive juggernaut, the regression of their offense and the poor play of top star Tyrese Haliburton confused many. Nevertheless, after a rough November, the team has played well, especially in January. They are 9-2 after the first month of 2025 and quickly moving up the standings heading into February. Also Read: NBA standings – Get a look at the latest win-loss record for all 30 NBA teams

9. Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers this season were not high. That’s what comes with having a new head coach who has no experience at any level. While it has been a bit of a roller coaster ride at times for the team over the first few months, LA has started to develop some real momentum heading into February. Winning six of their last seven. If they can make trades to improve some of the weak spots on the roster, the Lakers could be a surprising force in the second half. Also Read: Los Angeles Lakers game today – Get time and channel for the next Lakers game

8. Milwaukee Bucks

Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the biggest stories in the NBA this season. The team with a pair of superstars and a Hall-of-Fame-worthy coach struggled badly over the first month-plus. It added to speculation that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be moved this season. However, they have played up to expectations over the last few months and have quickly risen up the standings and these power rankings. The Bucks have been linked to potential trades for Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline. The Heat star could be the final piece in making Milwaukee the biggest threat to the Celtics. Related: Milwaukee Bucks Game Today – TV Channels, Start Time, and Full 2024-2025 Schedule

7. Denver Nuggets

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When you have the best player on the planet, Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets will always be a very competitive squad. Yet, over the first couple of months, the team struggled, and it led to various rumors of trades and key members of their championship team being moved. However, over the last few weeks, Denver has played well — winning 10 of 11 at one point this month. Now, a trade could be to help add to a Finals-contending team instead of trying to salvage a disappointing year. Related: Denver Nuggets linked to reunion with fan-favorite from title team, but there is one major problem

6. Memphis Grizzlies

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzles were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And so far, the results have been very good. With their superstar back they are the best-scoring team in the league (123.3 PPG) and own one of the best records in not just the West but the whole NBA. If they can make some impactful moves before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, the Grizz have a real chance to get to the Finals this spring.

5. New York Knicks

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have been a surprisingly dominant offensive force this season. Their starting five which includes Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges have gelled faster on the offensive side faster than many NBA pundits expected. However, they still have a ways to go on defense. And that weakness showed in a rough start to January. However, heading into February they have again caught fire and demolished the Kings and Grizzlies during their recent win streak. Also Read: New York Knicks game today – Get time and channel for the next Knicks game

4. Boston Celtics

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The defending champion Boston Celtics don’t have the best record in the NBA. However, the regular season feels like a dress rehearsal for the spring. The team has played very well and is again one of the best teams in the game. But it feels like head coach Joe Mazzula is doing everything he can to make sure his team stays healthy and peaks as we get closer to the postseason later this year. Also Read: Boston Celtics game today – Get details on the next Celtics game

3. Houston Rockets

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets showed some late-season promise in year one for head coach Ime Udoka and have continued that momentum in the 2024-25 season. The hire continues to look like a brilliant move as the coach has turned former lottery picks that looked like they might be busts into core members of the team’s resurgence into elite status. This week was a perfect example of how good they can be when they scored consecutive wins over the Cavaliers (twice) and the Celtics. Related: Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat linked to trade for electrifying All-Star

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been outstanding this season under new head coach Kenny Atkinson. While they are still tough on defense like they were last season, he has helped elevate their offense to new heights and they are among the best in the NBA right now (121.8 PPG). They are deep and play with a lot of effort. There is no reason to believe they won’t be a top-five team in the league for the rest of the season. The NBA playoffs will be this team’s real proving ground.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images