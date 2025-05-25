Reactions to Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards blowing out Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves returned home for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, facing a 2-0 hole in the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Well aware of the fact that no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in the history of the conference finals, Anthony Edwards delivered a performance for the ages on Saturday night.

Edwards single-handedly outscored the Thunder in the first quarter, 16-14, with the Timberwolves roaring out to a 34-14 lead at home. Minnesota kept its foot on the gas in the second quarter, outscoring Oklahoma City 38-27, taking a 31-point lead into halftime.

The Thunder never recovered, with Edwards and Julius Randle leading Minnesota to a blowout Game 3 victory to make it a 2-1 series. Edwards finished with 30 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals on just 17 shots, while reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (14 points) was outscored by Timberwolves’ reserve Terence Shannon Jr.

As Saturday night’s decimating loss unfolded for Oklahoma City, the sports world weighed in with its reactions to a matchup that was one-sided from start to finish. Here are the social media reactions from Minnesota’s 143-101 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

