From Rock Bottom to Redemption? Michael Jordan’s Son Gives Encouraging Update on Sobriety Journey

Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, recently shared a significant milestone in his recovery from substance abuse issues.

The update comes just three months after he was arrested in Orange County, Florida, and charged with DUI, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest.

Marcus shared his sobriety milestone on Instagram, posting from a workout room, signaling a commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

“40 days sober & counting,” he captioned the post.

Jordan added a note indicating that his workout and overall transformation to a better life are “in progress.”

It’s a positive sign for someone desperately needing to return to the right path. Hopefully, it’s a personal move to better oneself, not simply legal pressures, driving his change.

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus reveals sobriety milestone 3 months after DUI arrest https://t.co/TQ9Ogq9vQe pic.twitter.com/4Km2KCrFWM — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2025

Marcus Jordan’s Arrest

Whatever the motivation, this at least appears on its surface to be a move accepting responsibility for the events three months earlier. Marcus Jordan was arrested in February for driving while intoxicated (DWI), with his Lamborghini SUV stuck on railroad tracks.

Aside from initially pleading not guilty, Jordan was extremely brash and obnoxious during his arrest. To escape his predicament, he tried the time-honored tradition of name-dropping.

Bodycam footage from one of the arresting officers showed that Marcus and a woman were inside a Lamborghini SUV that had somehow gotten stuck after rolling off the side of railroad tracks. Jordan asked police officers to help him get the $300,000 vehicle off the tracks, but they clarified that that wasn’t their primary concern.

As they requested a pat-down, the second eldest child of Michael Jordan and his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, mentioned the NBA legend’s name.

“Bro,” he said. “I’m Marcus Jordan. I’m Michael Jordan’s son. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn. OK?”

New police video, obtained by @TMZ_Sports, shows #MarcusJordan name-dropped his famous father to cops in an apparent effort to get out of trouble before his arrest on Tuesday morning.



FULL #EXCLUSIVE STORY: https://t.co/btna9ucnu3 pic.twitter.com/4QXmBPKnle — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2025

RELATED: Dallas Mavericks’ NBA Draft lottery win has CEO bracing for conspiracy theory storm

Admits He has a Problem

Once in court, Marcus Jordan changed his tune and admitted to having substance abuse problems.

Jordan’s attorneys filed a court request on March 19 for him to enter a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program.

His legal team argued that the program could help him overcome his admitted “challenges” with “alcohol/substance use,” potentially reducing future offenses while offering a path to redemption for the former UCF basketball player turned entrepreneur.

His lawyer suggested such a program would “not only benefit him personally but also serve the community.”

That move appears to be paying dividends.

Marcus Jordan clearly had some drinking issues for some time. In 2012, Jordan was cited as “very animated, intoxicated, and uncooperative” with police after a drunken altercation outside a hotel in Omaha, Nebraska.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing justice, and released before getting a sweetheart deal. He pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and paid a fine of $250 plus court costs.

Marcus Jordan played college basketball for the UCF Knights men’s basketball team after playing for Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago. He led his team to the Illinois 4A Championship in 2009.