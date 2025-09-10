The NBA is reportedly conducting an independent investigation into former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, who is currently under federal investigation for making improper bets on games he played a role in during the 2023-24 season. According to ESPN’s David Purdum, the league’s investigation is in its final stages, bringing an offseason-long saga close to conclusion.

News broke on June 29 that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York was investigating Beasley for potential involvement in illicit gambling. Beasley’s attorneys announced on Aug. 22 that their client was no longer under federal investigation and has not been charged.

Nevertheless, the burden of proof needed for a private entity like the NBA to punish one of their employees for illicit behavior is much lower than that required to level federal charges, setting the stage for the league to conduct its own investigation.

The Suspicious Betting Activity That Started It All

An unnamed U.S. sportsbook flagged wagers placed on Beasley’s statistical performance for a game while he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 31, 2024 against the Portland Trail Blazers. A significant amount of money was allegedly placed on a prop bet for the number of rebounds he’d record, far higher than the small amounts typically seen on similar bets.

Beasley finished second in the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award voting during the 2024-25 season after averaging 16.3 points per game, which positioned him to sign a three-year, $42 million contract extension with the Pistons — until the gambling investigation derailed his free agency process. His efforts played a crucial role in helping Detroit reach the postseason for the first time in six years, a marked improvement after being one of the worst teams in the league during the 2023-24 season.

According to Spotrac, Beasley has earned nearly $60 million over his nine-year career. In 578 career games, Beasley has averaged 11.7 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range.