Los Angeles Clippers could be trying to trade for a former NBA MVP

The Los Angeles Clippers have amazingly only missed the playoffs twice since 2012, yet they’ve yet to reach the NBA Finals. While they’ve won 50 or more games in back-to-back seasons, coach Ty Lue hasn’t found a way to get this current group out of the first round of the playoffs.

So, what do the Clippers need to get over the hump? Surely, adding a former NBA MVP would help.

In fact, according to 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro, the Clippers are a dark horse to trade for 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant.

“The one team that I think there will be communication [with]…this may be the Suns reaching out to them or them reaching out to the Suns or just mutual interest…is the Clippers. We’ve never talked about the Clippers before but they got [Ivica] Zubac, they got [Kris] Dunn, they got [Norman] Powell, they got Derrick Jones [Jr.]. I’ll have to look at what their draft capital is but the Clippers are a team that I heard.” John Gambadoro on Clippers/Kevin Durant

Durant is believed to be on the trade block this offseason as the Suns undergo a series of changes after getting a new general manager and head coach. Yet, they just recently made those hires, so Phoenix may need a few days to finalize any trades.

Still, we can imagine pairing Durant with someone like Kawhi Leonard would work well in Los Angeles, especially if the Clippers can retain the bulk of their core. Will the Suns be willing to trade Durant to a fellow playoff contender in the Western Conference? If LA makes the best offer, Phoenix may not have a choice but to say yes.

