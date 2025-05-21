LeBron James is Getting an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Ohio State University

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ohio State University is set to award NBA legend LeBron James an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree.

The university board of trustees meeting notes have confirmed the decision. They cite his charitable outreach work, specifically in his hometown of Akron.

“Born in Akron, Ohio, LeBron Raymone James Sr. is a professional basketball player with a dedication to community engagement and improving the lives of children and families through education, opportunities, and community resources,” the notes read, according to Eleven Warriors.

“Just as he’s elevated the game of basketball, LeBron has redefined philanthropy to create a revolutionary model for community building in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.”

James is recognized for his significant contributions on and off the basketball court. Although he never attended college, the four-time NBA champion has expressed that he would have chosen Ohio State if he had pursued higher education.

It’s Dr. LeBron James to You

This honorary degree acknowledges LeBron James’ innovative philanthropy and community engagement approach.

In February, James spoke to Ohio State’s Public Affairs 5120 class about his philanthropic efforts.

“I knew that I always wanted to give back to my community,” James said then. “We took a deep dive into what we actually needed to do to create societal change.

His foundation, for example, established the ‘I PROMISE School’, which supports at-risk children with education and resources. However, it has been criticized in recent years for struggling to teach the children attending.

In the 2023–2024 school year, none of the eighth-grade students at the ‘I Promise School’ had achieved math proficiency in the prior three years, and only 8% of them tested proficient in English the previous year.

Congrats to Lebron James on earning an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from Ohio State

Dr. Lebron James ‼️‼️

Other Ohio State Honorary Degrees

Some would suggest that LeBron James’ honorary degree should be in theater or the performing arts, based on his acting ability when it comes to flopping.

It seems he’s now earned a college degree the same way his son, Bronny, earned a draft pick by the Los Angeles Lakers—it was handed to him regardless of a lack of merit.

We kid! We kid because we care.

LeBron joins other big names in having received an honorary degree from Ohio State University.

Former House Speaker John Boehner was recognized for his public service contributions, while President William Jefferson Clinton received one in 2006.

Beyond his community contributions, LeBron James has consistently supported Ohio State athletics, donating Beats headphones and customized cleats and shoes to the football and men’s and women’s basketball teams.