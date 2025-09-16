There are several new updates about ongoing negotiations between the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga, and the weirdness of it all has not let up.

Locking the former first-round pick into a new long-term deal was always expected to be difficult for Golden State or any team interested. Because the four-year veteran has a high opinion of his value. However, he entered restricted free agency during a year with limited suitors. Leaving the Warriors as his best fit at the moment.

Yet, both sides — for good reasons — are driving a hard bargain when it comes to a reunion. Earlier in the summer, the Warriors offered a two-year deal worth $45 million. It included a team option in year two and asked Kuminga to waive a no-trade clause. While it’s a solid money offer, it gives the forward little long-term security. Especially since the belief is that the Warriors have every intention of trading him eventually.

Jonathan Kuminga stats: 15.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, 30% 3PT

Golden State Warriors plan to trade Jonathan Kuminga after signing a new deal?

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

ESPN NBA insider Zach Lowe seemingly confirmed that this week during a new edition of The Zach Lowe Show, when he claimed, “I’d be shocked if Jonathan Kuminga is on the Warriors in two years, three years, six months. Pick your timetable.”

Yahoo Sports NBA expert Kevin O’Connor added to that narrative when he said during his own podcast, “There’s a pretty clear mutual understanding between Kuminga’s camp and the Warriors side of things that we’re giving you this money because we’re gonna trade you. Like, at some point, you’re going to be part of a deal for somebody else that’s out there,” he said.

That strong stance from the team is why they reportedly made a new three-year, $70 million offer last week. They are willing to pay more. As long as Kuminga is willing to meet their demand for a team option and availability to a future trade.

Latest Jonathan Kuminga contract offer: Three years, $70 million

Warriors and Kuminga likely to ‘stay together for the kids’

With training camps closing in, Kuminga’s options are limited. He can take the team’s qualifying offer, just play out the season, and be an unrestricted free agent next year. But he would make just $7.9 million in 2025-26. Furthermore, losing him for nothing isn’t in the best interest of the Warriors either. That is why ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that while a “divorce” is inevitable, it is best to stay together in the short-term.

“I spoke to a source this morning that said this is essentially a situation where both sides know that the best-case scenario is a divorce eventually, but in the short term it might be best for both sides to stay together for the kids and the kids being a betterment for the team allowing both sides to get an opportunity to see can we figure this out,” Charnia reported.