Kyrie Irving has a new passion that he seems to love even more than basketball: farming. And he has some grand ideas to get you cheaper food and create more “holistic” living for NBA fans.

Over his 14-year career in the league, the Dallas Mavericks star has developed a reputation as a person who views the world in a different way than most. That includes the belief that the planet is flat. Well, during a new stream on his Twitch channel, he revealed a new left-field interest.

Kyrie Irving contract (Spotrac): Three years, $119 million

“I know being healthy is expensive nowadays. And inflation and things of that nature. I’m building towards becoming one of the biggest farmers ever. Like, I’m just going to put it out there. One of the biggest farmers ever. I wanna be able to supply food and groceries to the world in the best way I can and create small, holistic wellness villages where people can retire. Where women can give birth safely. Families can grow and build.” Kyrie Irving

It would be easy to blow off Irving’s comments as just his latest interest, and it will fade away like many others. However, the nine-time All-Star is very serious. And admitted he is starting to care more about farming than playing in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving stats: 24.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.3 SPG, 40% 3PT

“I’m more into agriculture than I am into other things. I’m trying to find farmers in New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Texas, and trying to find a lot of agriculture specialists so I can learn how to grow food. I’d rather know how to grow food than know how to put a basketball in a hoop. I’d much rather learn how to tend a garden and be fruitful off the land. That’s the real wealth.” Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is currently rehabilitating a torn ACL he suffered in the second half of last season. During the offseason, he signed a new three-year, $119 million extension with the team. That is a huge investment in a 33-year-old coming off a major injury. His new passion for farming surely will make Dallas execs wonder if he is fully invested to be the best player available the next three seasons.