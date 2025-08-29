Kyrie Irving has a new passion that he seems to love even more than basketball: farming. And he has some grand ideas to get you cheaper food and create more “holistic” living for NBA fans.
Over his 14-year career in the league, the Dallas Mavericks star has developed a reputation as a person who views the world in a different way than most. That includes the belief that the planet is flat. Well, during a new stream on his Twitch channel, he revealed a new left-field interest.
Kyrie Irving contract (Spotrac): Three years, $119 million
It would be easy to blow off Irving’s comments as just his latest interest, and it will fade away like many others. However, the nine-time All-Star is very serious. And admitted he is starting to care more about farming than playing in the NBA.
Kyrie Irving stats: 24.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.3 SPG, 40% 3PT
Kyrie Irving is currently rehabilitating a torn ACL he suffered in the second half of last season. During the offseason, he signed a new three-year, $119 million extension with the team. That is a huge investment in a 33-year-old coming off a major injury. His new passion for farming surely will make Dallas execs wonder if he is fully invested to be the best player available the next three seasons.
More About:NBA