NBA insider ’98 percent sure’ Kevin Durant won’t return to Phoenix Suns as trade rumors heat up

Kevin Durant’s days in Phoenix appear to be numbered as a top NBA insider believes it’s nearly certain the 15-time All-Star won’t be back with the Suns next season.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Wednesday that he’s almost completely certain KD will be playing basketball elsewhere for the 2025-26 season.

“I’m like 98 percent sure he’s not going to be a Sun next year,” Windhorst said. “How it works out, though, I’m about 1 percent sure.”

Several reports have surfaced that teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat could pursue Durant during the offseason.

However, there are several factors in play:

Durant will be 37 when the new season tips off

He will be owed $54.7 million this season

He will be a free agent following the 2025-26 season

“There’s going to be a number of teams interested but some of it is going to depend on whether they see Durant as a player they keep on a one-year contract or if they want to give him a contract extension, which I suspect he’s going to want,” Windhorst noted.

After reaching the Western Conference Semifinals when he was traded to the Suns in 2023, Durant and Phoenix were bounced in the first round in 2023-24 and failed to make the postseason this year.

During his 17-year career, Durant has won two championships with the Golden State Warriors, won NBA Finals MVP twice, captured the 2013-14 NBA MVP award, and was voted the 2007-08 Rookie of the Year.