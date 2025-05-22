KAT’s model girlfriend celebrates 5-year anniversary with focus on playoffs

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have now officially been dating for five years, Woods celebrated the anniversary by keeping on her focus on Towns’ pursuit of NBA glory with the New York Knicks, who are battling with the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

“The focus today is the playoffs!!!” Woods, 27, wrote on a post on her Instagram story on May 21, which included an image of the couple drinking red wine at dinner. “But happy 5 years to us… time has just flown by but as also felt like we’ve been together forever!”

Towns and Woods met through mutual friends, and they bought a $14 million home in Los Angeles together last September.

Woods was in attendance for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final. She sat with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee at Madison Square Garden’s celebrity row, which also featured the likes of Olivia Dunne, Martha Stewart, Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Jon Hamm, and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” stars Larry David and Susie Essman.

Towns, for his part, contributed 35 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1, but the Knicks ultimately blew a double-digit lead and lost to the Pacers.