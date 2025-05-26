Karl-Anthony Towns’ 4th quarter heroics salvages New York Knicks’ Finals hopes

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Through three quarters, it looked like the New York Knicks were ready to pack their bags and prepare for a quick elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals. Then, something clicked for former No. 1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns, leading to a 20-point fourth quarter all by himself.

Towns’ heroics were just enough to help the Knicks squeeze past the Indiana Pacers and secure New York’s first victory of the series. After all, 1-2 looks much better than falling behind to a nearly hopeless 0-3 deficit that no other team has been able to overcome in NBA playoff history.

Towns ended the game with a game-high 24 points after shooting 8-for-17 from the floor and hitting 3-of-7 3-point shots. He also led the game with 15 rebounds, yet his six turnovers and five personal fouls will still leave him open for criticism from coach Tom Thibodeau in film sessions. Then again, chances are the Knicks would be facing an 0-3 deficit if it wasn’t for Towns’ explosive Game 3.

Indiana managed to win both games at Madison Square Garden. If the Knicks can do the same on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, this series can swing back into New York’s favor as the matchup heads back to MSG for Game 5.

Keep in mind, KAT’s hot fourth quarter came after TNT analysts Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley criticized the Knicks center’s shot selection in the first half. Yet, after the Knicks were facing a 20-point deficit, it’s easy to point fingers when a star’s shots aren’t falling.

Shaq & Chuck weren't feeling KAT's shot selection in the first half

Towns will have to get out to a better start next time around, but at least this time he’ll get to enter the game with newfound confidence after a memorable performance.

