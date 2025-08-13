It’s the same old song-and-dance with Joel Embiid’s health and the Philadelphia 76ers. Head coach Nick Nurse says the former NBA MVP’s status for the beginning of training camp is currently up in the air.

“I’m not sure. Again, all the news is positive,” Nurse told talkSport.com. “I know he’s working very, very hard and I think things look good. Whether he’s ready for training camp or not, I think there’s maybe a lot more decisions than that to make before we get there.

“But our main thing is that he’s healthy to play and play to his nearest capabilities, because he’s awesome, no doubt about that.”

Embiid played in just 19 games last season after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee the previous year and needing surgery. He would rush back for the playoffs in Philadelphia’s series loss to the New York Knicks. Even though he played for Team USA at the Summer Olympics and won a gold medal, Embiid wasn’t ready for the start of the 2024-25 year. He was not right for most of the season and was eventually shut down in February.

Embiid ended up having a second surgery on his ailing left knee after the season. He has reportedly not started any basketball-related activities yet.

“When he’s on the floor and any night he’s out there, we’ve got a chance to win, which is amazing,” Nurse said. “We just want to make sure and get him healthy, and let him play for a longer period of time.”

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Dotun Akintoye, Embiid provided his own update on his recovery.

“We’re not going to push anything,” Embiid said. “For my whole career, I felt like we never took that approach.”

He added: “We don’t have a timeline. Hopefully, sooner rather than later.”

Since being drafted third overall in 2014, Embiid has missed nearly 50% of regular season games, including his first two years in the league.

