Knicks fans are celebrating Jalen Brunson in hilarious ways

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In New York, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is a hometown hero of sorts.

The Brunswick, New Jersey native has been instrumental in his Knicks’ 2-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics, and fans are showing their appreciation in hilarious ways.

A month ago, the winner of a contest to officially name a sandwich after the superstar was revealed. Brunson sampled creations from the three finalists and picked the turkey confit, sweet potato and broccoli rabe on focaccia-style bread by Court Street Grocers as his favorite.

Now, another New York-based Knicks fan has started a petition to have the Statue of Liberty outfitted with a mask of Brunson’s face. Jacob Nacht, a lifelong Knicks fanatic, has created a change.org petition to honor Brunson by temporarily replacing the Statue of Liberty with his likeness.

“Jalen Brunson gave me and New Yorkers hope. Hope for a better future and hope for a championship,” the description reads. “His presence and performance for the New York Knicks have truly inspired us all and significantly boosted the city’s morale in times when we most needed it. His contributions extend beyond the basketball court, influencing the community and representing New York’s resilient spirit.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“Jalen’s relentless dedication and charismatic leadership have brought renewed energy and enthusiasm to New York City. In honoring him for a week, we propose temporarily altering the face of the Statue of Liberty to Jalen Brunson’s. This gesture is symbolic of the hope and pride he has instilled in the city.”

At the time of writing, Nacht, 24, had collected over 275 signatures – enough to present the issue to New York governor Kathy Hochul.

The Knicks will return to New York for Game 4 of their series against the Celtics on Monday.