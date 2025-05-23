Insider floats interesting Houston Rockets trade idea for 4-time All-Star as Giannis Antetokounmpo backup plan

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Could the Houston Rockets try and deal for Jaylen Brown this summer? A top NBA insider floated the idea as a backup plan if they don’t acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade this summer.

After the Milwaukee Bucks were ousted in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight year, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation went into high gear. If the two-time NBA MVP were ever to ask for an exit from Wisconsin, now is as likely a time as any. And the Rockets are viewed as favorites in a trade sweepstakes for the nine-time All-Star.

Following their own first-round elimination, Houston seems primed to make a blockbuster deal soon. But at this point, getting Antetokounmpo still seems like a long shot. However, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Kevin O’Connor offered up a backup plan that might excite Rockets fans.

“Think about Houston, for example. What if they wanted to reunite Ime Udoka with Jaylen Brown? And they don’t get Giannis Antetokounmpo?” he said on “Arbella’s Early Edition.” “If the Houston Rockets on draft night come calling with the No. 10 pick, Fred VanVleet’s contract, which will only have one year left after his team option kicks in, and a bunch of other high-value future picks — they have Suns future first-rounders among other teams as well — if you’re the Celtics, I would think you at least have to listen to that offer if Houston comes calling with that.”

Is a Houston Rockets trade for Jaylen Brown realistic?

The Boston Celtics are facing a potential payroll bill in 2025-26 that exceeds $500 million due to tax penalties. So it isn’t a question of whether they will trade expensive players on their roster, but when. However, it is far more likely that Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, or Derrick White are moved this summer.

Yet, the Celtics will be in a difficult position next season. Top star Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles in the playoffs. And there is a good chance he misses all of next season. So they will be without him for a season and still have to weaken the roster by moving some of their key players. But moving Brown could solve a good bit of their payroll issues and land them a very good return that lets them build for the future as well.

Is a trade likely? No. But could the Houston Rockets check in about his availability, especially if Antetokounmpo does not become available? Yes. If the franchise has the pieces to acquire the future Hall of Famer, they certainly have the assets to get the four-time All-Star.