Houston Rockets widely expected to make this move in 2025 NBA Draft

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Where do the Houston Rockets go from here? Despite making the playoffs, the Houston Rockets once again have a lottery pick. Last year’s selection was used on Reed Sheppard. Despite being the No. 3 overall pick, Sheppard only averaged 12.6 minutes per game as a rookie.

Though, this year’s lottery pick comes a bit later, with Houston holding the tenth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. So, if the No. 3 overall pick couldn’t see the floor often last year, what could be in store for the tenth pick this year?

Well, according to Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor, league sources “expect” the Rockets to try moving their first-round draft pick instead of using it on another top prospect.

“League sources expect the Rockets to look into trading this pick, whether it’s a trade way up, a trade out for a star or a trade out for a group of future picks similar to what the Spurs received from the Timberwolves when Minnesota moved up for Rob Dillingham last year.” Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor on Houston Rockets’ draft strategy

The Rockets do have a deep roster, filled with either proven contributors or young prospects with potential. Do they really need to gamble on another prospect who may not see the floor much as a rookie? With all the assets the Rockets have collected, maybe this time they’re better off swinging a trade.

Or maybe they’ll unknowingly pass up on a really good player who goes on to become a star. Those are the realities of the risks involved in the NBA Draft each and every year.

Related: Cooper Flagg reportedly raked in staggering NIL money in lone season at Duke