A new report claims not only that Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets are closing in on an extension, but it is likely to be for a discounted rate.

The biggest move of the summer offseason was the Rockets bolstering their chances of a trip to the NBA Finals next year by acquiring league legend Kevin Durant. The 15-time All-Star brings exactly what this very young team needed. An elite go-to scorer in clutch moments. And a veteran player with a championship resume.

However, there is one issue in the deal: Durant is only signed for one more year. The four-year, $194 million pact he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022 is set to expire next summer. Which means the future Hall-of-Fameer could be one and done in H-Town.

Kevin Durant contract: $54.7 million in 2025-26

But according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the two sides are near an extension. And it likely would be a deal that comes with a discount. Compared to what Durant could potentially make on the open market.

“The Rockets and Durant have had discussions about a new contract, and there is belief they will come to terms, sources said, but they’ve yet to come to an agreement,” Windhorst revealed. Durant, like [LeBron] James, is no longer viewed as a centerpiece, as Houston builds around a young core of players it acquired through the draft.

“… In the end, Durant might need to accept less than a maximum contract, which he has been on since 2011, if he wants to stay in Houston.”

Durant will turn 37 next month. So the extension is likely to only be a year or two. He is set to make $54.7 million this season. It makes sense if the yearly annual rate on his next deal is in the $45-$50 million range.