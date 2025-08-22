A big rumor claims that the Golden State Warriors have not given up hope on bringing LeBron James in for a title run with franchise icon Steph Curry.

Last February, the biggest storyline before the trade deadline was reports that the Warriors desired a reunion with future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. However, the 15-time All-Star passed on the chance to return to the team where he won his only championships. Oddly enough, the attempt came a year after trying to acquire another NBA legend.

Golden State made calls to the Lakers before the 2024 trade deadline about the availability of LeBron James. In the end, the organization chose not to go too far down the road on trade talks. However, a new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer claims the Warriors still have a lot of interest in trading for the three-time NBA MVP.

“I’m told that the Warriors have called the Lakers on multiple occasions over the past 18 months to see whether there is any trade pathway to pairing James with Stephen Curry, who roughly a year ago at this time was teaming with LeBron for the United States senior men’s national team on its run to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. After all those NBA Finals clashes. James and Curry were said to greatly enjoy their experience as teammates on the international stage. With Golden State’s Steve Kerr, of course, serving as their Olympic coach.” Jake Fischer

Lebron James contract: One year, $52.6 million

While a trade did not materialize a year ago, the relationship between James and the Lakers is very different right now. The organization has clearly shifted to making Luka Doncic the new face of the franchise. And building around the former Dallas Mavericks star.

The team is thinking long-term about the pieces they can put around him in upcoming seasons. While they want to win a championship next season, they are not all-in in the way James would prefer at this point in his career. It’s why trade rumors have swirled more than ever this summer.

Nevertheless, fitting the $52.6 million James is owed next season would be extremely difficult if they want to also hold on to Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.