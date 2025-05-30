Four disturbing claims from lawsuit accusing Zion Williamson of years of rape and abuse

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is accused of rape and domestic violence spanning several years, according to a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleges a years-long pattern of abuse by the former No. 1 pick.

The suit claims the two began dating while Williamson was a freshman at Duke University in 2018. Their relationship allegedly continued through June 2023.

Here are some of the most disturbing claims detailed in the lawsuit, reported by Defector.com.

First alleged rape occurred in 2020, abuse continued for years

The lawsuit states that Williamson first raped the woman in September 2020. A second incident allegedly took place the following month after she told him she wanted to visit a friend, which reportedly made him angry.

Williamson allegedly abused woman while using cocaine

According to the suit, Williamson was often high on cocaine or drunk during many of the alleged assaults.

“The lawsuit said the abuse and rape continued to happen across multiple states and goes on to list 17 examples of acts it said were done by Williamson, many times while he was drunk or on cocaine,” Defector reported. “The list in the lawsuit included: sexually and physically assaulting Doe multiple times, confining her after a rape or assault multiple times, strangling her to the point she feared for her life and lost consciousness multiple times, suffocating or smothering her multiple times…”

Williamson allegedly told woman his security guard would kill her, family

The woman claims in the lawsuit that Williamson threatened multiple times to have his security guard “shoot Doe in the head while the guard was there and carrying a loaded gun, and threatening to have his security guard kill Doe’s parents multiple times after telling her he knows where they live,” reported Defector.

Williamson accused of pointing gun at woman’s head

In one incident detailed in the lawsuit, Williamson allegedly pointed a gun at her head while in Louisiana in 2002. The suit also accuses him of filming her without consent and threatening to release nude images when she attempted to end the relationship in California and Louisiana.

Williamson’s legal team responds

Williamson’s attorney, Michael A. Balascio, called the allegations “categorically false and reckless,” claiming the two had a “consensual, casual relationship” that ended years ago. He told Defector that after the relationship ended, the woman began demanding millions of dollars from Williamson.

Balascio also said Williamson had reported the woman to law enforcement and that a warrant had been issued “in connection with that report.” Williamson reportedly plans to file a countersuit.

The Pelicans have not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Despite two All-Star selections, his career has been limited by injuries — appearing in just 214 games over six seasons. He holds career averages of 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game and has yet to appear in a playoff game.