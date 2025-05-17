Fallen stars: Six NBA careers destroyed by personal demons

Not all NBA stories follow a straight path from draft day to retirement. For some players, the journey through the NBA includes tough challenges and battles away from the court. Here are six NBA careers destroyed by personal demons.

5. Jayson Williams

Jayson Williams was a dominant NBA power forward and center, known for his energy on the court. Drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 1990, he played most of his career with the New Jersey Nets and earned an All-Star selection in 1998. His promising career was cut short by a leg injury in 1999.

Off the court, Williams’ life took a tragic turn. In 2002, while giving a tour of his New Jersey mansion, he accidentally shot and killed his limousine driver, Costas “Gus” Christofi, with a shotgun he thought was unloaded. Williams attempted to cover up the incident and was charged with obstruction of justice. He was convicted of aggravated assault in 2010 and served 27 months in prison. Since his release in 2012, he has spoken openly about his remorse and the challenges he faced during and after incarceration.

4. Glen Davis

Glen “Big Baby” Davis won a championship with the 2008 Boston Celtics, but his post-playing years took a troubling turn. In 2024, he was sentenced to over three years in federal prison for his involvement in a scheme to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. Davis submitted fake claims totaling over $130,000, including one for 15 root canals supposedly performed on a day he was actually in Las Vegas. He also recruited others into the scam. Now serving 40 months in federal prison for fraud and conspiracy, Davis owes $80,000 in restitution and faces supervision after completing his sentence.

3. Chris Herren

Chris Herren was a talented guard from Massachusetts who had brief NBA stints with Denver and Boston before addiction derailed his career. He battled heroin, cocaine, and painkiller dependencies, experiencing multiple overdoses and legal troubles. In 2008, he nearly died after crashing into a pole and was clinically dead for 30 seconds before paramedics revived him. Since then, Herren has transformed his life. Now sober, he supports others battling addiction through his non-profit, the Herren Project, and speaks candidly about his journey. His story is documented in the memoir “Basketball Junkie” and the ESPN documentary “Unguarded.”

2. Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton

In one of the NBA’s most infamous locker room confrontations, Washington Wizards teammates Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton escalated an argument over a gambling debt in 2009, culminating with both players bringing guns into the team locker room. The consequences were severe: both received suspensions, and Crittenton’s NBA career ended immediately. Arenas never fully recovered his former standing either. The incident stands as a stark reminder of how personal conflicts can spiral dangerously when brought into professional settings.

1. Delonte West

Delonte West was a skilled player recognized for his defensive tenacity and versatility during his time with the Celtics, Cavaliers, and Mavericks. However, his battles with bipolar disorder and addiction created significant challenges in his personal life. After his NBA career concluded in 2012, West’s situation deteriorated dramatically. He experienced homelessness, multiple arrests, and very public struggles. Despite intervention attempts from figures like Mark Cuban, West’s path to recovery has been difficult. His story underscores the critical importance of mental health support for athletes.