Eagles fan gave Paul George reality check during Super Bowl celebration: 76ers should’ve kept Tobias Harris

Paul George got a major wakeup call about how fans felt about him during the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl celebration in February.

George was spotted driving in his vehicle during the festivities on Broad Street after the Eagles dispatched the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59.

During an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast, George revealed a fan yelled at him that the Philadelphia 76ers should’ve kept Tobias Harris instead of signing him to a max four-year, $212 million contract.

PG reveals what a Philly fan said to him while stuck in the Eagles parade & the reaction was PRICELESS 😭 pic.twitter.com/lRB2Gdc5rg — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) May 26, 2025

“Soon as I roll the window down, they like this, ‘Yo, that is Paul George.’ [Expletive] said, ‘Yo, we could’ve kept Tobias. We could’ve kept Tobias if you’re gonna do this s***,'” George told Anthony.

“Shout out TB, it ain’t no joke at TB. It was funny, but it was like some s*** you take to the heart. It’s like, right, facts, I got you.”

George was supposed to form a “Big 3” with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to finally break through to the NBA championship, but it was a nightmare season. Embiid was limited to 19 games due to a left knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery, and Maxey missed 30 games due to hamstring, hand and finger injuries.

George missed 41 games due to knee, ankle and groin injuries and was eventually shut down for the rest of the season on March 17. He had one of his worst seasons as a pro, averaging 16.2 points, his lowest full-season average since his second year in the league.

Following George’s comments, Harris clapped back on X, posting a photo of him smoking a cigar with the caption, “After the parade… 4-27,” with several emojis. The 76ers actually went 4-24 after the Eagles parade.

Harris was a lightning rod after Philadelphia jettisoned Jimmy Butler and signed him to a five-year, $180 million deal. He never fulfilled fans’ expectations as the 76ers failed to advance past the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Harris was also known to disappear in critical moments. In his final game with Philadelphia, he went 0-for-2 and was held scoreless in 29 minutes during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the New York Knicks last season.

Harris signed a two-year, $52 million deal with the Detroit Pistons and averaged 13.7 points per game this season.