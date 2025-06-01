Detroit Pistons reportedly interested in pair of top talents in NBA free agency

Credit: Elaine Cromie, Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Pistons exceeded expectations this past season, delivering a 30-win improvement and then providing tough competition for the New York Knicks in the first-round series. With Detroit looking to take another step forward next season, a few targets have emerged in NBA free agency.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pistons are eyeing both Myles Turner and Naz Reid this summer as top options to improve their rotation.

Landing Turner will prove harder, given the strong interest that the Indiana Pacers have in retaining him. Even before reaching the NBA Finals, there were reports of Indiana willing to go to unprecedented lengths to keep Turner on the team.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also want to keep Reid, but they could get involved in the trade market for All-Star forward Kevin Durant. Between that and the desire to re-sign pending free agents Julius Randle and Nickeil-Alexander Walker, there might be an opportunity for Detroit.

Reid, who turns 28 years old in August, won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award following the 2023-’24 season. He followed that up by setting career-highs in scoring (14.2 PPG), rebounding (6.0 RPG), assists (2.3 APG) and Win Shares per 48 Minutes (.125). He could turn down his $15 million player option with the belief he’ll land a far more lucrative deal in NBA free agency.

Pistons’ center Jalen Duren played fairly well this past season – 11.8 PPG, 10.3 RPG and 1.1 BPG – but coach J.B. Bickerstaff is looking for more spacing on the floor. Detroit certainly has the cap space to afford Reid and he could be the type of piece who helps Cade Cunningham reach the second round of the playoffs next year.