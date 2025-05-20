Specific Cleveland Cavaliers trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo becoming popular topic in NBA circles

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Will the Milwaukee Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo? It’s becoming an increasingly popular topic among league circles and some front offices are keeping a close eye on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, an Antetokounmpo swap for All-Star center Evan Mobley keeps coming up in conversations with agents and various members of NBA front offices.

“A Giannis-for-Mobley swap (something Bill Simmons talked about recently) comes up in conversations with agents/NBA front office types. Who says no? Big swing by Cleveland to maximize Mitchell/Garland. Bucks get a franchise big under a long-term deal. Intriguing.” SI’s Chris Mannix on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

While the Cavs finished with an Eastern Conference-best 64 wins, they didn’t get past the Semifinals for the second year in a row. So it makes sense that they’d consider upgrades.

Would those upgrades involve trading one of their star bigs? If a player like the nine-time All-Star Antetokounmpo became available, the Cavs just might be willing to part with a key member of their core.

Antetokounmpo is considered a top-five player. Pairing the two-time MVP with Donovan Mitchell plus Darius Garland could be just what the Cavs are missing when the playoffs arrive.

Yet, first the Bucks have to express interest in parting ways with the face of their franchise, which may not be an easy move to pull off. However, if they can sell their fanbase on getting a young star with a bright future in return, perhaps the Bucks would feel better about a potential move later this offseason.

