NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Gives Cooper Flagg Backhanded Compliment Ahead Of NBA Draft

Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony has respect for stud NBA prospect Cooper Flagg. However, he also seems to think the massive hype he has received heading into next month’s NBA Draft is because of the color of his skin.

The 2025 NBA Draft is next month, and Duke star Cooper Flagg is the undisputed pick to go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks. Rutgers standout Airious “Ace” Bailey is projected to go second or third in the event. But during a new edition of his “7 PM In Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony,” the NBA great suggested that if Bailey were the same complexion as Flagg, he might be getting more attention before the draft.

“Ace Bailey — we’ve seen Ace before. That’s why it’s not talked about like that. We’ve seen Paul George. We’ve seen Kevin Garnett. We’ve seen Tracy McGrady. We’ve seen Mellos. We’ve seen Jayson Tatum,” Anthony said [h/t Hoops Hype]. “Like, we’ve seen Ace. That’s why he’s not being talked about. That doesn’t take anything away from him, but visually, we’ve seen him, right?

“We haven’t seen — and not to make this black and white — but we haven’t seen a white boy like that in a long f***ing time. Right. That’s when you know he really good. That’s when you know Cooper Flagg really good. But we haven’t seen that in a long time.”

The 10-time All-Star claimed he is high on the 2024-25 NCAA DI Player of the Year. But in his mind, he is great at a lot of things but isn’t special at anything specific. And that he doesn’t have a go-to move and skillset that is necessary to succeed at the next level. However, when it comes to Bailey, he “loves” him and believes his skillset is much higher than Flagg’s.

Cooper Flagg was the most recruited high school player of this decade two years ago. He transitioned that talent to the next level and was POTY in his freshman season, and took Duke to the National Championship game in March. Some have suggested the Mavericks could trade the pick. However, Dallas reportedly has no interest in moving the pick because they believe Flagg is a can’t-miss prospect.