NBA rumors: Insider reveals Brooklyn Nets could target restricted free agents from 76ers, Warriors with $55 million in cap space

The Brooklyn Nets could potentially be major players this summer. Not only do they hold four first-round picks (Nos. 8, 19, 26, and 27), they also have a projected $55 million in cap space, which would be tops in the NBA, according to Spotrac.

The Nets have three unrestricted and four restricted free agents who could come off their books or be used in sign-and-trade deals. While two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the prize target if the Milwaukee Bucks make him available, ESPN NBA insider Kevin Pelton reveals that restricted free agents from the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors could be complementary pieces used to form Brooklyn’s next competitive roster.

First up is 76ers shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 21.9 points in 28 games for Philadelphia, becoming the go-to scorer when the “Big 3” of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey were on the shelf.

“Philadelphia moving up to No. 3 in the draft lottery complicated the team’s ability to re-sign Grimes without pushing into the second apron. Including options and non-guarantees, the 76ers will enter free agency around the luxury tax line before re-signing Grimes or fellow restricted free agent Guerschon Yabusele,” reports Pelton, adding that, “At 25, he’s young enough to be part of the next competitive Brooklyn team.”

Another potential target is Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has had a roller-coaster four years in Golden State after being selected seventh overall in 2021.

After starting 46 games during the 2023-24 season, Kuminga was only in the starting lineup 10 times this past year and missed 31 games due to an ankle injury.

“At 22, Kuminga should become a more consistent contributor over time. But that’s probably more likely with a team besides the Warriors given the way Kuminga’s skill set overlaps with those of [Jimmy] Butler and Draymond Green,” writes Pelton. “And it’s possible Golden State could be open to a sign-and-trade deal to rebalance the roster. ‘The best thing that happens to him is if they sign-and-trade him,’ one scout said.”

Pelton believes the Nets have the ability to shape their roster around Kuminga.

Brooklyn went 26-56 and finished 12th in the Eastern Conference this past season. The franchise hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2022-23, when they lost in the first round.