10 best centers in the NBA: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, or someone else?

Some might say the big man is a dying breed in the NBA. Try telling that to Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid, two of the ten best centers in the NBA today who have won the past four MVP awards.

Here we dive into that exact topic: who are the ten best centers in the NBA? Find out down below.

1. Nikola Jokic is the NBA’s best center

There isn’t a more all-around skilled center than Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Since being selected in the second round in 2014, The Joker has developed into a triple-double machine. He’s messed around with a triple-double 164 times, which ranks third all-time in NBA history.

The next time you hear someone saying teams shouldn’t build around a center, kindly remind them who the MVP of the last four seasons was. Having won three himself, Jokic lands at the top of Sportsnaut’s list of best centers in the NBA after winning his first league championship. If he can have a long, productive career, Jokic might even be able to become one of the greatest centers in basketball history.

2. Joel Embiid is No. 2 on the list of best centers in the NBA

As a five-time member of the All-NBA team, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is a one-man wrecking crew. When healthy, The Process is the main reason why the Sixers are annually in playoff contention, thanks to his dominant defensive skills and scoring prowess. There’s no question Embiid deserves a spot near the top of any best centers in basketball rankings. With his obsession to constantly improve his game, Embiid could become one of the top centers in NBA history.

Embiid finally won his first MVP after finishing as a finalist in seasons past, leading the NBA with 33.1 PPG while also pulling down 10.2 RPG. But Embiid also helped the 76ers finish with the third-best defense in the NBA, showing he’s much more than just a scorer. This is why Embiid is, in our eyes, the second-best center in the NBA today.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Commonly referred to as the best shooting big in the NBA, Karl-Anthony Towns has a special skill set. One of the biggest knocks on KAT has been a lack of defense and inconsistent playoff success.

Since he rarely misses games and has such a knack for scoring, Towns could someday be among the top centers of all time from an efficiency standpoint. But if he can’t find sustained playoff success, KAT could largely be forgotten about.

4. Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

Even though Anthony Davis may not prefer playing center, he’s one of the best in the NBA. Despite being 6-foot-10, Davis has a 7-foot-6 wingspan, which helps The Brow be an intimidating force on the court, where he averages over two blocks per game in his career. Not only that, Davis averages 24 PPG while pulling down over ten rebounds per contest. He’s incredibly gifted and certainly a top-four NBA center.

5. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

This is far from his final form, but the second-year pro is already a top-five center. Next year, he’ll likely be in the top three, if not higher. There really isn’t a weakness in Victor Wembanyama’s game, so it’s only a matter of time before he’s among the greats.

6. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Why is Domantas Sabonis one of the best bigs in basketball? For one, he’s annually amont the NBA’s rebounding leaders while scoring nearly 20 PPG (19.1.) But Sabonis isn’t just known for his ability to shine glass or score from anywhere. He’s also great at setting up his teammates and averages 6 APG over his past six seasons. He may not be a rim protector, but he does everything else at an elite level.

7. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Matching his nickname, Bam has a lot of explosiveness and power in his game, playing much bigger than his 6-foot-9 frame suggests. A five-time member of the NBA All-Defensive team, Adebayo is certainly one of basketball’s best centers today.

8. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Of course, you can’t have a list of the best centers in the NBA without mentioning Rudy Gobert, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year. The one known as The Stifle Tower is an intimidating presence and likely has earned some consideration as one of the top 10 centers of all time defensively.

9. Jaren Jackson, Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

The NBA blocks leader for two of the past four seasons, Jackson also stretches the floor with impressive efficiency for a paint protector, making over 35 percent of his shots from distance. The one knock on Jackson’s game is he averages just under six rebounds per game in his career, but he’s still one of the NBA’s best centers today.

10. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

There are a number of players who could be named here for the 10th spot in our list of the best centers in the NBA. We’ll give the final spot to Jarrett Allen, who has been steadily improving since 2017. He’s averaged a double-double for two of the past seasons, becoming a first-time All-Star in 2022. Allen should be considered one of the best NBA centers today.

Honorable mentions