At his peak, few players were better than Ben Simmons in the NBA. While he was never a premier scorer, Simmons could do just about everything else, and in today’s NBA, where playing defense can sometimes be hard to commit to, Simmons was a rarity, defending anyone from point guards to the occasional center.

Yet, once a series of injuries (including to his back) occurred, his limitations began to outweigh his impact. Many may not even know it, but the one-time All-NBA player’s contract expired during the offseason. He’s since gone months without a new deal and still sits, unsigned in free agency, for anyone to present a respectable offer.

However, according to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, Simmons may not even want to continue playing basketball in the NBA. Keep in mind, the three-time All-Star is still just 29 years old, he shouldn’t be anywhere close to pondering retirement for at least another three to five years.

It’s not like teams haven’t expressed an interest in him either. The two-time NBA All-Defense athlete has drawn interest from at least two teams. The New York Knicks are one, but the other team interested in Simmons has yet to reveal itself.

“Ben Simmons has generated interest from the Knicks and another team but is also questioning whether he even wants to continue playing in the NBA next season, The Post has learned.” NY Post’s Stefan Bondy on Ben Simmons

Simmons has spent time with three different NBA teams. He became a superstar with the Philadelphia 76ers after becoming the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Simmons then spent three seasons with the 76ers before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he spent four years.

However, he was sent to the Los Angeles Clippers at last year’s trade deadline, and now he’s a free agent for the first time in his career. Yet, there’s some uncertainty over whether he even wants to play an eighth year in the NBA.

