Atlanta Hawks ownership has discussed trade for future Hall of Famer

Despite boasting a superstar scorer in Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks haven’t seen a minute of playoff basketball across the past two seasons. That has to change, or heads are going to roll.

One potential way the Hawks can take a step forward is by trying to go after some of the best players on the trade market. The biggest name known to be available? Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns.

According to Hoops Wire, folks following the NBA “shouldn’t be surprised” if the Hawks get involved in a trade for the future Hall of Famer. Team ownership has already internally discussed a trade for Durant.

“One league source told Hoops Wire not to be surprised if the Hawks get involved in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. While they have yet to hire a president of basketball operations, team ownership has already inquired internally about Durant, sources said.” Hoops Wire on Kevin Durant

The Hawks pairing Durant with Young would give Atlanta two lethal scorers with unlimited range. Is that what Atlanta is missing? Well, it never hurts to have talent, especially players who are extremely tough to gameplan for.

Plus, Durant might be able to show Young a thing or two, helping the four-time All-Star live up to his full potential by witnessing the work ethic of a future Hall of Famer. Hawks ownership may or may not be intrigued by the idea of trading for Durant, but what will the team’s new president of basketball operations want?

There’s always the possibility that Hawks ownership will force their new decision-maker to make an all-out effort for Durant, but if that’s their plan, they may want to hurry up as trade talks increase around the league.

