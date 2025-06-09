Atlanta Hawks expected to have interest in one of NBA Finals team’s star players

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks have been trying to find their path back to the playoffs since 2023. They did win 40 games last season, which is just one fewer than their last playoff appearance, surely an indication they’re not far off. So what do the Hawks have to do to reach the next step?

How about adding a star player from a team currently playing in the NBA Finals? That may be in the cards.

According to Grant Afseth of RG Media, the Hawks are expected to show interest in upcoming free agent Myles Turner this offseason. Yet, the Indiana Pacers are still interested in retaining the two-time NBA blocks champion, and his performance in the ensuing NBA Finals could certainly play a factor too.

Turner is coming off a two-year, $40.9 million contract and is earning $19.9 million this season. Other teams are expected to show interest too, possibly even the Detroit Pistons, according to Afseth.

The 29-year-old averaged 15.6 points per game with 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, two blocks, and 0.8 steals per game during the regular season. He may not be a team’s leading scorer, but Turner can help anchor a defense while still providing some range as a 6-foot-11 center capable of shooting 39.6% from three-point range as he did this year with the Pacers.

