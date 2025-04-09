Anthony Edwards’ ex calls child support claims “lies”

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards’ personal life just got a whole lot messier.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star has been the subject of viral rumors that suggest he is paying child support for his infant daughter in one lump sum. Rampant speculation suggested that he’d paid the full 18 years of support in one payment.

Anthony Edwards’s really told the judge he wanna pay the whole 18 years of child support upfront is absolutely insane he hates that girl omfg 😭😭😭😭 like the WHOLE 18 years in 1 Payment? He wants that shit to be over with immediately 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Ms More Beauty🛍️ (@PrincessM___) April 1, 2025

Anthony Edwards confidently payed $1,080,000 in child support all at once to cover 18 years worth of payments. I never knew basketball player make a lot of money like footballers. — lobistars (@john322226) April 2, 2025

But Edwards’ ex, Ayesha Howard, is hitting back at the rumors, calling them “lies.”

“Where do these lies be coming from,” she wrote on her Instagram story before posting another text photo that read. “You ever heard a rumour about yourself and actually wanted to hear more Like no way…… what did I do next?” She dismissed the idea that Edwards requested to pay $18 million in child support upfront for their daughter, Aubri Summer Edwards, calling it “fake news.”

“There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,” Howard said Wednesday in a statement to outlet The Shade Room.

Ayesha Howard welcomed her baby girl on October 14, 2024, days after Edwards reportedly petitioned a Georgia court to determine his paternity of the child. By December 2024, the basketball star’s paternity was established. In February, InTouch Weekly reported that Edwards did not want custody or visitation of Aubri.

Howard also shares a son with rapper Lil Baby, while Edwards, 23, has now reportedly filed a suit against another woman, apparently his ex-girlfriend, over the paternity of a 1-year-old boy.