NBA insider: This 5x All-Star is ‘in play’ for New York Knicks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are likely currently in the process of evaluating their best possible head coaching candidate to replace Tom Thibodeau. They may also be re-evaluating the roster, trying to see if there are any potential upgrades available for a team that had championship aspirations but fell just short by being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Of course, their roster construction could depend on what type of coach is hired, but odds are the Knicks’ cornerstones aren’t headed anywhere. Jalen Brunson surely isn’t.

If the Knicks stars aren’t leaving New York, then the front office could simply try to find complementary pieces that work well with the core pieces, like Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. If so, one NBA insider has an idea that could suit them well.

Specifically, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps believes five-time All-Star Al Horford could be a strong fit in the locker room, partially thanks to the heritage he shares with KAT.

What do the Knicks need to do this summer to be in the mix again next season?@TimBontemps | @espn_macmahon | @ESPNNewYork https://t.co/ImTH9wT1v0 pic.twitter.com/1F4CFhqIDt — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) June 2, 2025

“Al Horford is a free agent. I don’t think at this point it makes a lot of sense for Horford to be back in Boston. Maybe he will be, but given where things are with the Celtics, I think he’s now much more in play than he might have been a month ago…Horford is a longtime friend of Karl-Anthony Towns and has played with him with the Dominican National team for a long time.” ESPN’s Tim Bontemps on Al Horford to Knicks

Horford just turned 39 years old. While he’s one of the NBA’s oldest players, Horford can still provide steady production on a small-time basis. Last year, while playing for the defending champion Boston Celtics, Horford averaged 27.7 minutes per game, scoring 9 points per game, grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game, and combining for 1.5 steals and/or blocks.

He did all this while shooting a respectable 36.3% from distance, but as a career 37.7% 3-point shooter, there’s a chance Horford can hover above 40% again, as he did the previous two seasons. Either way, he’d certainly add more veteran leadership to the locker room and someone with a championship pedigree.

Related: 6 Early New York Knicks coaching candidates to replace Thibs