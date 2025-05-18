Denver Nuggets get surprising Aaron Gordon injury update ahead of Game 7

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets were able to advance to Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinals series matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. But it didn’t come without starting power forward Aaron Gordon suffering a strained left hamstring first.

While all hamstring injuries are different, the Grade 2 sprain Gordon is dealing with, according to ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania, will reportedly take one month to recover from.

Yet, Charania’s most recent update says Gordon will play and start in Game 7, which is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Credit to Gordon for toughing it out when the Nuggets are facing elimination with their season on the line. However, what if he somehow makes the injury worse? What if the Nuggets do manage to win today and advance to the Western Conference Finals?

Hopefully Gordon can put his best foot forward without risking any further injury to his hamstring. Otherwise, this decision to play will be questioned for days, weeks, and months to come.

With Gordon in the starting five, it means the Nuggets will have the same starting lineup for all seven games of their playoff series against the Thunder. Whether it makes a difference today remains to be seen.

