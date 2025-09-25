It’s a tale as old as time. A Philadelphia 76ers star has suffered a major injury for a second consecutive year.

The team announced Thursday that guard Jared McCain — who the 76ers selected 16th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft — will be sidelined after tearing a ligament in his thumb during a workout.

“Jared McCain suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb during a workout today. McCain and the 76ers are consulting with specialists on next steps and further updates will be provided as appropriate,” they said in a statement.

The ulnar collateral ligament connects the base of the thumb to the index finger and is not related to UCL injuries usually suffered by pitchers that require Tommy John surgery. Recovery could take several weeks to months.

With the season opening Friday, Oct. 10 against the Orlando Magic, it’s uncertain whether McCain will be available.

McCain’s Promising Rookie Season Cut Short

It’s the second consecutive year that the Duke product has been hit by injury. Last season, McCain was an early NBA Rookie of the Year favorite after averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 46% from the field and 38.3% from three through his first 23 games. He had nine consecutive contests where he scored 18 points or more, including two 30-point games.

His season came to an abrupt end in December after tearing the left lateral meniscus in his knee.

McCain was expected to either start alongside Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt or be the top option coming off the bench. With the injury, third-overall pick VJ Edgecombe could see more playing time at the beginning of the season.

This is just the latest injury issue the 76ers are dealing with heading into the 2025-26 season. Joel Embiid is still recovering from a knee injury that limited him to 19 games last season, and Paul George underwent knee surgery in July after getting injured during a workout. George missed 41 games in his first season in Philadelphia due to various ailments.

Adding to Philadelphia’s concerns, the team is still trying to reach a contract with restricted free agent guard Quentin Grimes, but both sides remain far apart.