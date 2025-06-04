5 Worst individual performances of 2025 NBA Playoffs, including Julius Randle’s West Finals stinker

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

During the NBA Playoffs, the lights are shining the brightest. Sometimes they shine too bright, and star players disappoint on the biggest stage in the sport. With that in mind, here are the five worst performances from big-name talent during the 2025 NBA playoffs.

5. Nikola Jokić – 17 points, 6 fouls, 6 turnovers (Game 2, Western Conference Semis)

For most NBA players, 17 points is a great contribution. But for last year’s MVP and arguably the best player in the world, it was one of Jokic’s worst playoff performances to date. Due to his greatness, a bad game stands out, which is why he is on this list. Jokić went 6-16 from the floor, shooting only 37.5%, while recording 6 turnovers and also fouling out in the 3rd quarter. His atypical performance led to the Oklahoma City Thunder blowing out the Denver Nuggets by over 40 points in Game 2 of their series.

4. Jalen Green – 7 points, 31 minutes (Game 1, Western Conference First Round)

As the two-seeded Houston Rockets‘ regular-season leading scorer, averaging over 20 a game, expectations were high for Jalen Green. Despite a 38-point explosion in Game 2, he underperformed the rest of the series, which ultimately led to the Golden State Warriors winning in seven. Green specifically struggled in Game 1, going a poor 3 for 15 from the field.

3. Julius Randle – 5 points, 5 turnovers, 28 minutes (Game 4, Western Conference Finals)

In a crucial Game 4, where the Minnesota Timberwolves ultimately lost by only two points, Julius Randle’s 5 turnovers and 1-for-7 shooting were key contributors to the outcome. A two-time member of the All-NBA team, he couldn’t show up when his team needed him the most, as he only made one field goal against the Thunder in Game 4.

2. Tyler Herro – 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 30 minutes (Game 4, Eastern Conference First Round)

In over 30 minutes of playing time, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro scored 4 points on 1/10 shooting in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. His -44 plus/minus was abysmal as the Heat never had a chance at winning this game. His performance resulted in the Heat being embarrassingly swept by the Cleveland.

1. Kyle Kuzma – 0 Points, Rebounds, Assists, in 21 Minutes (Game 1 Eastern Conference First Round)

In Game 1 of the first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma did not contribute a single stat in over 20 minutes of playing time. No points, rebounds, assists, steals, or blocks, all while shooting 0-5 from the field and 0-2 from the free-throw line. He finished the game with a -24 plus/minus, a detrimental effect on the Bucks‘ chances to win. This made him only the sixth player in NBA history to post zero counting stats in 20+ playoff minutes.

