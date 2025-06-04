Five stars who will have a huge impact on who wins 2025 NBA Finals, including Chet Holmgren

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Every NBA Finals has its heroes, and the upcoming 2025 series will be no different. These are the players most likely to have a massive influence on who wins this year’s NBA Championship between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Also Read: Sportsnaut predicts the 2025 NBA Finals winner

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Already one of the best shot blockers in the league, Chet Holmgren will be a vital player in the 2025 NBA Finals due to his elite rim protection and defensive presence. Furthermore, his ability to stretch the floor offensively as a big allows for better spacing offensively for the Thunder. He dominated in the Western Conference Finals, averaging 18 points per game, and showed his consistent impact on both ends.

Chet Holmgren stats (2024-25): PPG: 15.0 – REB: 8.0 – AST: 2 – FG%: 49.0

His unique skill set and incredible versatility make him a matchup problem for the Pacers and a key factor in OKC’s chances to win it all.

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Eastern Conference Finals MVP and former NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors, Pascal Siakam, brings invaluable playoff experience and leadership to the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam stats (2024-25): PPG: 20.2 – REB: 6.9 – AST: 3.4 – FG%: 51.9

His consistent high-level performances, including a playoff career-high 39 points in Game 2 against the New York Knicks and 31 points in Game 6 to close out the series, make the Pacers a tough team to stop when he’s rolling offensively.

Also Read: 20 greatest NBA Finals performances ever, including Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

OKC’s second-best player, Jalen Williams, will be a key factor in the 2025 NBA Finals thanks to his consistent all-around offensive production and defensive versatility.

He’s proven he can step up in big moments, including a 34-point performance in a crucial Game 4 win over Minnesota. His ability to complement co-star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes him a vital piece in the Thunder’s game plan against the Pacers.

Jalen Williams stats (2024-25): PTS 21.6 – REB: 5.3 – AST 5.1 – FG%: 48.4

If he can continue producing offensively at a high level, combined with his elite defensive presence, OKC will be very tough to beat.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton has shown the world why he is a superstar. He has been crucial to the Indiana Pacers’ deep playoff run, leading them with his elite playmaking and scoring.

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Haliburton’s triple-double was the first in NBA playoff history to include at least 30 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds without a turnover. When he plays at that high a level, the Pacers are an elite offensive threat.

Tyrese Haliburton stats (2024-25): PPG: 18.6 – REB: 3.5 – AST: 9.2 – FG%: 47.3

His displays of clutch shooting have been astonishing, and his ability to take over a game will be needed for the Pacers’ championship aspirations.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The NBA’s MVP for the 2025 regular season. His ability to control the pace of a game, get to his spots, and score efficiently from all three levels makes him the engine of OKC’s offense.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats (2024-25): PTS: 32.7 – REB: 5.0 – AST: 6.4 – FG%: 51.9

But it’s not just his scoring — SGA’s poise, playmaking, and improved defense elevate everyone around him. He is the best player in this series, and the result of the Finals may very well rest on his shoulders.