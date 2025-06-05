5 Best individual performances from 2025 NBA Playoffs, including Aaron Nesmith’s barrage versus Knicks

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

When the lights shine brightest, the big-name stars come to play. The 2025 NBA playoffs have showcased some unbelievable individual performances by some of the game’s top talent. With that in mind, here are five superhero-level performances we’ve witnessed in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

5. Rudy Gobert – 27 Points, 24 Rebounds (Game 5, Western Conference First Round)

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

An uncharacteristic offensive explosion for the four-time defensive player of the year, Rudy Gobert, saw him deliver playoff career highs of 27 points and 24 rebounds in a huge close-out game against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

4. Aaron Nesmith – 30 Points, 8/9 3PT FG (Game 1, Eastern Conference Finals)

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Trailing the New York Knicks by 15 points with 5 minutes remaining, Aaron Nesmith caught fire from three. In an astonishing heat check, he made six 3-point attempts in a row before the end of regulation, making him the first player to hit that many threes in a final frame of a playoff game in NBA history. This all-time clutch display of shooting, which led to an Indiana Pacers 138-135 overtime win on the road.

3. Donovan Mitchell – 48 points (Game 2, Eastern Conference Semifinals)

Donovan Mitchell’s 48-point performance put him in the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ record books with franchise royalty. He joined LeBron James as the only player in Cavs history to achieve back-to-back 40-point games in the playoffs.

2. Nikola Jokić – 42 Points, 22 Rebounds, 6 Assists (Game 1, Western Conference Semifinals)

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokić joined elite company, including Shaquille O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the only players in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 20 rebounds, and 5 assists in a single playoff game. His historic game helped the Denver Nuggets steal Game 1 on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1. Tyrese Haliburton – 32 Points, 12 Rebounds, 15 Assists, 0 Turnovers, 4 Steals (Game 4, Eastern Conference Finals)

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In an all-around dominant masterclass, Tyrese Haliburton became the first player in NBA playoff history to achieve a 30+ point, 10+ rebound, 15+ assist game without committing a single turnover. This was an all-time great point guard performance for the ages. He played the position about as well as one possibly can.

