4 Bold trade ideas that brings Kevin Durant to New York Knicks this summer

After getting ousted by the Indiana Pacers in six Eastern Conference Finals games, there is a realistic chance the New York Knicks make a major change to their roster this summer. While the organization has been linked to a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade in recent weeks, it would be very difficult to get a deal done. Especially with other likely suitors being able to offer better packages.

That is why if they do make a big move this offseason, it likely will be for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. Especially since they made a trade offer for the 15-time All-Star in February. Plus, the Suns will be far more willing to get out of payroll hell and trade him soon.

With that in mind, we look at four possible offers New York could make to bring in the NBA legend.

Kevin Durant trade proposal 1

There have already been rumblings that Karl-Anthony Towns could be one-and-done in New York and might be moved in a trade for Durant or Antetokounmpo. With him and the Phoenix Suns star making similar money, it would not take much to get a deal done. In one scenario, the Knicks could send the Suns Towns and reserve big Ariel Hukporti for Durant and a second rounder.

Kevin Durant trade proposal 2

Instead of flipping players with similar deals and years left on them, New York could look to make a trade that gets them Durant but also gives them long-term cap flexibility, if his addition doesn’t get them into the NBA Finals next year.

Both Durant and Mikal Bridges are in the final year of their deals. However, if New York added OG Anunoby, they would not have to worry about the four years and $170 million he is still owed. While he has been a great fit in NYC, he may not be as impactful under their next head coach. This deal allows them to make a run at the Finals next year, but also a chance to remodel the roster around Jalen Brunson and KAT in 2026-27.

Kevin Durant trade proposal 3

With Precious Achiuwa expected to leave in free agency this summer, the New York Knicks need more front-court depth. That is why they could push to add Nick Richards to a potential trade. They reportedly had an interest in him this season. He could be a strong big off the bench and serve as a good safety valve if the injury bug bites Mitchell Robinson again.

Kevin Durant trade proposal 4

One final trade proposal could see the New York Knicks part with two of their top defenders in Anunoby and Robinson. As well as prospect Tyler Kolek. This deal will bother some diehard fans. However, both excelled under Tom Thibodeau. Yet, with him gone, they may not be as impactful with their next head coach. It’s a risk, but a deal the Suns might quickly make.