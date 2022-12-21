NBA strips Knicks of second-round pick in 2025 draft

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA stripped the New York Knicks of their 2025 second-round draft pick after an investigation into tampering in the Jalen Brunson signing.

The league said Wednesday that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions with the then-Dallas Mavericks point guard prior to the permitted date.

The Knicks fully cooperated with the investigation, the NBA said.

Brunson, 26, signed a four-year, $104 million contract with New York on July 12.

He is averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds through 31 starts with the Knicks this season. The fifth-year pro is shooting 37.4 percent from 3-point range and 89.0 percent from the free-throw line.

