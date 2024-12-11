New NBA rumor reveals surprising requirement in potential LeBron James trade for Warriors or any interested team

A wild new rumor reveals a specific and major requirement of any potential LeBron James trade that has nothing to do with money.

After a surprisingly strong start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have started to slowly slip down the NBA standings in the Western Conference. It isn’t a complete surprise for a team that is on its third head coach in four seasons. And the current leader of the bench, JJ Redick, is a newbie in the role — at any level.

Barring some massively impactful trades before February’s deadline, this Los Angeles team won’t be competing for a championship this season. It has led to a lot of speculation about LeBron James’ future with the organization. If they could try and move the league legend and try and get back some long-term value while he has a lot of his own on the trade market.

The Golden State Warriors checked in about a trade for James last winter. However, the future Hall-of-Famer has a no-trade clause and passed on an opportunity. However, a new report this week pointed to an unusual addition to trade discussions that might make the 20-time All-Star more open-minded about an in-season move.

Lebron James stats (2024): 23.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 9.1 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 36% 3PT

Does LeBron James want his son Bronny added to any trade from the Los Angeles Lakers?

“Sources close to the Lakers did say that, if James asked the Lakers to trade him, they would work with him to find a deal that lands him where he’d rather be, but also brings back the kind of return that would jumpstart a rebuild,” Clutch Points Lakers insider Anthony Irwin claimed this week. “If James was traded, it’s also believed Bronny James would have to be part of the deal.”

The Golden State Warriors are the team most linked to a LeBron James trade over the last year. And his friendship with top star Stephen Curry, as well as comments they have made about playing together, makes them favorites. Furthermore, before this year’s NBA Draft, reports claim the Warriors seriously considered selecting Bronny James.

Lebron James contract: Two years, $101.2 million

The Warriors probably wouldn’t balk at having to add the younger James in a trade. However, that could be problematic for other organizations not interested in playing into the most famous version of NBA nepotism today.

