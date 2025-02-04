NBA rumors reveal new names in New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers pursuit of bigs before trade deadline

A pair of new reports has offered up some fresh names in the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers pursuits for upgrades at the center spot.

Heading into Tuesday, the Knicks and Lakers both have records that are among the 10 best in the NBA. Furthermore, they have performed better over the first half than some pundits expected. LA has built recent momentum under new head coach JJ Redick. And NY has quickly become an offensive juggernaut after adding Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges this summer.

However, for much of the season, both teams have had a center playing out of position. While Antony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns have played like All-Stars in 2024-25, they are not traditional centers. Both clubs have been linked to trade rumors for centers for months. With names like Walker Kessler, Clint Capela, Robert Williams, and Guerschon Yabusele connected to the teams.

However, on Tuesday, a pair of reports revealed some new names the Lakers and Knicks have on their center wish list before Thursday’s trade deadline.

New York Knicks targeting Daniel Theis, Los Angeles Lakers interested in Steven Adams

In a new report from SNY New York Knicks insider Ian Begley on bigs the team has shown interest in, familiar names like Jonas Valanciunas and Guerschon Yabusele were mentioned. However, the NBA reporter also claimed New Orleans Pelicans backup center Daniel Theis is another player the front office is taking a hard look at.

The German is an eight-year NBA veteran who has played for six different teams during his career. He is a career backup who is a solid rim protector and rebounder.

As for the Los Angeles Lakers, The Athletic NBA insider Sam Amick revealed that the team “have had talks with Houston about 31-year-old big man Steven Adams.” The former Oklahoma City Thunder star is not signed beyond this season.

While he is no longer in his prime, he would still be a rock-solid addition to an LA frontcourt that badly needs a veteran big after trading Anthony Davis to the Mavericks for Luka Doncic this weekend.

