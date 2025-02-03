Mark Cuban’s real thoughts on Dallas Mavericks shockingly trading Luka Doncic emerge, and it’s not good

Many have wondered what former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban thinks about the team’s shocking Luka Doncic trade this weekend. Well, his honest thoughts on the move have finally emerged.

There have been many massive trades in NBA history. However, for the most part, fans see those moves coming before they eventually happen. But no one was prepared for the absolutely shocking news of the Mavericks trading top star Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

The 25-year-old is viewed as a top-five player in the game. And has been an MVP candidate for the last few seasons. Players like him don’t get traded unless they request one. And that was not at all the case over the weekend.

However, it seems Dallas general manager Nico Harrison and his staff grew tired of the negative aspects of how Doncic approaches his career. And decided big man Anthony Davis was a better fit for their current team.

Yet, many believe that if Mark Cuban was still running the team instead of fading into the shadows as a minority owner this deal would have never happened. Well, some new comments from the former majority owner have emerged and it seems to confirm what many assumed.

Luka Doncic stats (2024-25): 28.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 7.8 APG, 2.0 SPG 35% 3PT

Mark Cuban just as confused about Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic as everyone else

Following the trade, the only comment Cuban made publicly when asked about his thoughts on the Luka Doncic trade was “Go Mavs.” However, on a new edition of “Run it Back,” former Dallas Mavericks star Chandler Parsons revealed a different opinion he received from the 66-year-old.

“I texted him and I said, ‘I’m so confused,'” Parsons began by saying. “He wrote back, ‘That makes two of us.’”

Luka Doncic contract: Five years, $215 million

Cuban sold 73% of his stake in the Mavs to the Dumont family in December of 2023. He has taken on an ambassador role for the team since.

This trade clearly shows he does not have much say in the basketball decisions. The former Dallas boss even once joked that he would choose to divorce his wife over ever trading Luka Doncic.

