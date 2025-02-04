New NBA rumor reveals potential Kevin Durant reunion trade killer for Golden State Warriors

While reports claim the Golden State Warriors are chasing a reunion with future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant, many around the NBA doubt it ever gets close to happening for one major reason.

This season has been a major disappointment for the Warriors so far. After deciding to build their depth instead of chase All-Stars this summer they got off to a red-hot start. However, since the first few weeks of the season, they have gone into a deep slump. Heading into their game on Wednesday, the Warriors are just a game over .500 and outside of the current NBA Playoff picture.

It’s why they have been linked to a flurry of NBA trade rumors for weeks. If they hope to turn their season around and not waste another year of Stephen Curry’s career, they need to make a big, bold trade. One player they are unlikely to get is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. He reportedly turned down the idea of signing an extension with Golden State after this season.

Since then, word around the league is the team has shifted to a potential trade for Kevin Durant before the Feb. 6 deadline. It is an idea they have reportedly flirted with since last year. However, on Tuesday, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed why many around the game doubt the 14-time All-Star wants to return to California.

Kevin Durant stats (2024-25): 26.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.2 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 40% 3PT

Does Kevin Durant not prefer a return to the Golden State Warriors?

“There is a measure of concern for the Warriors — beyond the ongoing challenge of trying to get the reluctant Suns to actually part with Durant in the first place — about Durant’s true willingness to return to the Bay Area for a second engagement after no shortage of tumult during his highly successful first stint as a Warrior,” Stein wrote. “It’s yet another potential trade hurdle for Golden State to clear.”

After three seasons and two NBA championships, Durant chose to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019. It was a stunning move. And the issues he developed with Warriors legend Draymond Green reportedly played a major role in his decision.

Kevin Durant contract: Four years, $194 million

However, with his moves to Brooklyn and Phoenix failing miserably, one has to wonder if he would see major pros in returning to the team he won his only championships with. Stein also reported that the team has also shown interest in a potential trade for New Orleans Pelicans swingman Brandon Ingram.

