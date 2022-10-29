NBA roundup: Two Cavs top 40 points in OT win at Boston

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert became the first Cleveland teammates to score 40-plus points in the same game since 2016, as their combined 82 points powered the visiting Cavaliers to a 132-123 win in overtime over the host Boston Celtics on Friday.

Mitchell shot 15-of-26 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range, en route to his season-high 41 points. LeVert went 12-of-21 from the floor, 6-of-8 beyond the arc, and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line to match Mitchell’s 41. It was also a season high for LeVert.

LeVert scored 11 points consecutively in the final 2:33 of the extra frame to fuel Cleveland’s game-ending 11-2 run. The flourish sealed the Cavaliers’ fourth consecutive win since losing their opener on Oct. 19 at Toronto.

Boston, meanwhile, dropped its second consecutive decision after opening the season 3-0. The Celtics led by as many as 15 points late in the first half, pouring 75 on the Cavaliers by intermission. Jayson Tatum shot 7-of-9 from the floor in the first half and went into the locker room with 24 points, but managed just eight points after the break — none in the fourth quarter and two in overtime.

Bucks 119, Knicks 108

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as Milwaukee led virtually the entire way, withstood a rocky finish and remained unbeaten with a victory visiting New York.

Grayson Allen added 17 and Jrue Holiday contributed 16 points and six assists as the Bucks survived shooting 38.5 percent to improve the NBA’s only perfect record to 4-0.

RJ Barrett scored 20 points to lead the Knicks, who saw their three-game winning streak end. Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley added 14 apiece.

76ers 112, Raptors 90

Tyrese Maxey scored a career-best 44 points and grabbed eight rebounds as visiting Philadelphia defeated Toronto.

Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton each scored 13 points for the 76ers, who won for the second time in six games this season. James Harden added 11 points.

Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who have split their first six games this season and lost for the first time at home.

Trail Blazers 125, Rockets 111

Jusuf Nurkic compiled 27 points and 15 rebounds, Anfernee Simons sank seven 3-pointers and Portland overcame the absence of Damian Lillard to turn back visiting Houston.

Simons led all scorers with 30 points. Jerami Grant had 15 for the Trail Blazers, and rookie Shaedon Sharpe chipped in with 14 points while making his first start in place of Lillard (calf). Portland bounced back from its first loss of the season.

Eric Gordon scored 18 points and Kevin Porter Jr. had 16 to lead the Rockets, who fell for the fifth time in six games.

Magic 113, Hornets 93

Rookie Paolo Banchero collected 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to lift host Orlando to its first win of the season with a victory over Charlotte.

Banchero made 8 of 14 shots from the floor and kept pace with Hall of Famers Elvin Hayes and Oscar Robertson in being the third top overall pick of the NBA draft to score at least 20 points in his first six games. Orlando’s Mo Bamba sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor to finish with 19 points.

Gordon Hayward finished with 18 points and Nick Richards added 14 off the bench for the Hornets, who have lost two straight games.

Hawks 136, Pistons 112

Trae Young overwhelmed Detroit for the second time in three nights, racking up 36 points and 12 assists as visiting Atlanta secured a win. The Hawks won the first meeting in Detroit on Wednesday, 118-113, when Young scored 35 points.

Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray had 26 points, 10 in the fourth quarter. Onyeka Okongwu supplied 16 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks, who are 2-0 to start a five-game road trip.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons, who have lost five straight, with a career-high 35 points despite second-half foul trouble. He also had nine rebounds and eight assists. Bojan Bogdanovic supplied 22 points.

Pacers 127, Wizards 117

Myles Turner scored 27 points to lead six players in double figures as visiting Indiana avenged a season-opening loss to Washington with a victory.

Buddy Hield had 25 points while Tyrese Haliburton added 25 points and 12 assists for Indiana, which led nearly wire-to-wire and won for the second time in its first six games. Aaron Nesmith and Jalen Smith chipped in 15 points apiece.

Bradley Beal led Washington with a season-high 31 points while Kristaps Porzingis had 22 and Kyle Kuzma added 18. Monte Morris recorded a career-high 12 assists.

Timberwolves 111, Lakers 102

Rudy Gobert finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds to lead Minnesota to the win in Minneapolis, as Los Angeles fell to 0-5, matching its worst start in 65 years.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Minnesota, which has won three of its past four games.

LeBron James amassed 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Russell Westbrook had 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Lakers, who have lost their first five games. The only other time since the 1957-58 season that the Lakers started 0-5 was 2014-15.

Spurs 129, Bulls 124

Keldon Johnson scored a season-high 33 points and sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final seconds as host San Antonio outlasted Chicago.

Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan also scored 33 points and became the 50th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points in his career. He is one of seven active players in that club.

The Spurs went ahead 115-114 on Johnson’s two free throws with 4:31 to play. San Antonio held on thanks to a closing 3 1/2-minute stretch in which Tre Jones scored seven points and Jakob Poeltl added four while the Bulls committed three turnovers. Poeltl added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Coby White put up 19 points for the Bulls.

Nuggets 117, Jazz 101

Bones Hyland scored 26 points off the bench, Michael Porter Jr. contributed 22 points and 13 rebounds and host Denver defeated Utah.

Hyland drained a career-high seven 3-pointers, including three during a key stretch in the second quarter. As a team, the Nuggets shot as well from deep (17 of 37, 45.9 percent) as they did overall (39 of 85, 45.9 percent).

The Jazz made just 10 of 39 3-point attempts (25.6 percent) and hit 38 of 91 from the floor (41.8 percent). Lauri Markkanen scored 17 points and grabbed 10 boards in the loss for Utah, which travels home for a Saturday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Suns 124, Pelicans 111

Mikal Bridges scored 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead host Phoenix past injury-depleted New Orleans.

Devin Booker and Cameron Johnson added 16 points apiece and Torrey Craig had 13 on 6-of-6 shooting off the bench as the Suns won their third straight game.

Jonas Valanciunas recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds and Naji Marshall contributed 21 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans, who played without stars Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Zion Williamson (hip, back) and defensive standout Herb Jones (knee) for the second straight game.

