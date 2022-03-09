NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving’s 50-point night helps Nets end skid

Mar 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving used torrid shooting to compile a season-high 50 points as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the host Charlotte Hornets 132-121 on Tuesday night.

The Nets snapped a four-game losing streak largely because of Irving, who shot 15-for-19 from the field, including 9-for-12 on 3-point attempts. Irving has played in a limited number of games this season because of his unvaccinated status and restrictions that have prevented him from playing in home games.

Andre Drummond racked up 20 points and 14 rebounds, Bruce Brown and Kevin Durant both had 14 points and Patty Mills added 12 points for Brooklyn, which produced its second-highest point total of the season. The production was sparked by 56.1 percent shooting from the field.

Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier each poured in 30 points, LaMelo Ball had 24 points and reserve Kelly Oubre Jr. posted 15 points for the Hornets, who lost for the ninth time in their past 11 home games. They entered the game on their first two-game winning streak overall since late January.

Cavaliers 127, Pacers 124

All-Star guard Darius Garland scored a career-high 41 points and dished out 13 assists to propel visiting Cleveland to a hard-fought victory over Indiana.

Rookie Evan Mobley, making the start at center with Jarrett Allen sidelined with a fractured finger, added 22 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Forward Lauri Markkanen tallied 21 points for the Cavs, who have won two in a row and completed a four-game season sweep of the Pacers.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton fired in 25 points and had nine assists for the Pacers, who have lost 12 of their last 15 games. Indiana had eight players in double figures. Goga Bitadze added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jalen Smith and Duane Washington Jr. also scored 15 points each.

Bucks 142, Thunder 115

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 39 points to lead Milwaukee to a win over host Oklahoma City.

Milwaukee didn’t have an answer for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 33 points on 11-of-18 shooting, a career-high 14 assists and eight rebounds.

But the Thunder couldn’t slow down Antetokounmpo, who was 13 of 19 from the floor. Antetokounmpo hit all four of his 3-pointers. Khris Middleton added 25 points and nine assists for Milwaukee, while Bobby Portis added 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Warriors 112, Clippers 97

Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole combined for 41 points off the bench and Golden State found its first-rate defensive form in a triumph over Los Angeles in San Francisco.

Kuminga led all scorers with 21 points, Poole and Klay Thompson ran up 20 apiece, Stephen Curry had 15 and Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 14 as the Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak.

Nicolas Batum had a team-high 17 points for the Clippers, whose point total was the lowest for a Golden State opponent since a 132-95 win at Portland in the Warriors’ first game after the All-Star break. Los Angeles dropped its second game in a row.

Suns 102, Magic 99

Deandre Ayton posted his 20th double-double of the season and Cameron Payne had 18 points and 12 assists as Phoenix rallied late for a win over host Orlando.

Ayton had a double-double by halftime as the Suns took a 53-43 lead. The 6-foot-11 center finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds to help Phoenix sweep a season series with the Magic for the first time since 2015-16.

Orlando, which entered the game tied with the Houston Rockets for the NBA’s worst record, missed 32 3-point attempts (7-for-39) and committed 12 total turnovers. The Magic also played without Jalen Suggs, who missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle.

Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111

Ja Morant scored 24 points and host Memphis dominated from start to finish in a victory over New Orleans.

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22 points each, Ziaire Williams added 16, De’Anthony Melton had 14 and Brandon Clarke 12 for the Grizzlies, who scored a season-high 44 points in the first quarter and kept rolling.

CJ McCollum had 32 points and 11 assists to lead the Pelicans in the absence of Brandon Ingram, who was sidelined by a sore hamstring. Willy Hernangomez scored 17, Naji Marshall added 16, Devonte’ Graham had 12, and Herbert Jones and Jonas Valanciunas had 10 each.

–Field Level Media