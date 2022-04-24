NBA roundup: Jazz edge Mavericks to tie playoff series

Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gobert made a key rebound and an even bigger dunk with 11 seconds remaining to boost the Utah Jazz to a series-tying 100-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Clarkson led Utah in scoring with 25 points, Donovan Mitchell added 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Gobert finished with 17 points and 15 boards in a game that nearly slipped away.

Luka Doncic, in his first action of the postseason, scored a game-high 30 points with 10 rebounds and gave Dallas a four-point lead with 39 seconds left. Mitchell cut the lead to one with a putback layup and a free throw with 31.2 seconds left after being fouled by Doncic.

The Jazz fouled Dwight Powell with 19.8 seconds remaining, and he missed both shots. Gobert then grabbed the rebound and put Utah up 100-99 with an alley-oop dunk off of a pass from Mitchell. Game 5 will be Monday in Dallas.

Raptors 110, 76ers 102

Pascal Siakam scored a playoff-career-best 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Toronto defeated visiting Philadelphia in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 3-1. Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points for the Raptors, who extended the series to a fifth game, which will be Monday in Philadelphia. Thaddeus Young had 13 points and OG Anunoby 11 for the Raptors.

Joel Embiid, playing with a thumb injury, had 21 points and eight rebounds for Philadelphia, James Harden had 22 points and nine assists, Tobias Harris had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey scored 11 points.

Celtics 109, Nets 103

Jayson Tatum scored 39 points as Boston led most of the way and beat Brooklyn in New York to open a commanding three-games-to-none lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Tatum made 13 of 29 shots for his second 30-plus-point game of the series, putting the second-seeded Celtics on the verge of sweeping the seventh-seeded Nets in Game 4 on Monday.

Bruce Brown led the Nets with 26 points, but superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were held to a combined 32 points as the Nets shot 50.6 percent but also allowed 37 points off 21 turnovers.

Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118

Karl-Anthony Towns responded to one of the worst performances of his postseason career with 33 points and Minnesota evened its playoff series against visiting Memphis with a Game 4 victory in Minneapolis.

Towns, whose eight-point effort in a home loss in Game 3 equaled the second-fewest of his playoff career, rebounded with a postseason career-high in helping the seventh-seeded Timberwolves square the series at 2-2. Game 5 will be Tuesday in Memphis.

Anthony Edwards added 24 points and Patrick Beverley 17 for the Wolves. Desmond Bane scored 34 points to lead Memphis, Dillon Brooks netted 24, and Ja Morant collected 11 points and 15 assists.

–Field Level Media