NBA postpones Wednesday’s Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies game

The NBA has postponed this week’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies, which initially had been scheduled for Wednesday.
The league announced the decision because of COVID-19 issues within the Grizzlies’ organization. Memphis will not have the minimum eight players available because of contract tracing as the team follows league health and safety protocols.
Related: If you’re a fan of the Grizzlies, check out #GrindCity rumors, rankings, and news here.
Memphis has not played since Jan. 18, when it notched its fifth win in a row with a 108-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
–Field Level Media